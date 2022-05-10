15 cases of severe hepatitis detected in Indonesia

Updated
Published
4 min ago

JAKARTA • Indonesia has identified 15 cases of severe hepatitis of unknown origin after reporting three deaths among children, the country's Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a news briefing yesterday.

The World Health Organisation said last week that it had received reports of at least 228 probable cases from 20 countries of child hepatitis, or inflammation of the liver.

Mr Budi said Indonesia had detected 15 cases since it launched an investigation into the illness recently, adding that the authorities had not determined a definitive cause.

He did not say whether the 15 cases were all children or what treatment they were receiving.

A Health Ministry spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some health experts have linked the illness to an infection by a type of adenovirus, a family of common viruses that can cause flu-like or gastrointestinal symptoms.

There is also a theory that Covid-19 lockdowns may have weakened children's immunity, because they were less exposed to common pathogens while in isolation.

Scientists are also looking at whether the adenovirus involved has mutated, or is acting in tandem with another infection, possibly Covid-19.

Earlier this month, Indonesia reported that three children suspected to have contracted the illness had died in the capital Jakarta in April.

The children had received hepatitis vaccinations, the Health Ministry said.

REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 10, 2022, with the headline 15 cases of severe hepatitis detected in Indonesia. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top