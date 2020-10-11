145 test positive for Covid-19 among thousands arrested

JAKARTA • Indonesia's police have detained thousands of protesters against a newly passed omnibus law, according to state news agency Antara, amid concern that the gatherings could worsen the coronavirus outbreak.

Of the 3,862 people detained, 145 have tested positive for Covid-19, Antara reported, citing police spokesman Argo Yuwono.

Students and workers held strikes and protests across the country last week to reject the new law aimed at cutting red tape to boost investments, saying the legislation would erode labour rights and environmental protection.

President Joko Widodo defended the law, saying the protests were fuelled by "disinformation".

He said the country needs the sweeping "omnibus" job creation law to provide employment for its young population and those unemployed due to the economic crisis brought about by the pandemic.

"I saw demonstrations against the Job Creation Law that were basically motivated by disinformation," he said, urging critics to challenge the law at the Constitutional Court if they disagreed with its content.

The world's fourth-most populous country is struggling to contain the pandemic, adding more than 4,000 cases daily, with a record of 4,850 last Thursday.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country has tripled from the end of July to 328,952 yesterday and there have been 11,765 deaths.

The spread could be aided by poor understanding of the disease, with 17 out of 100 Indonesians saying it is unlikely they would catch the virus, according to a survey last month by the statistics bureau.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS