14 nations to take part in Indonesia-US war games

JAKARTA • The annual military exercises between the Indonesian and United States armies will include more than a dozen countries this year, officials said yesterday, as tensions with China continue to spike in the region.

The "Garuda Shield" joint training will see militaries from 14 countries - including Britain, Australia and Japan - participate in ground drills and beach-landing exercises from Aug 1-14 in the South Sumatra archipelago and east of Borneo island, the Indonesian Army said.

A US official said an estimated 3,000 soldiers will participate.

That would make it the largest edition since Garuda Shield was established in 2009, Indonesian military spokesman Albert Tambunan told Agence France-Presse yesterday.

This year's expansion of military cooperation signals an increase in defence ties between the US and some Asia-Pacific nations, with tensions flaring in the disputed waters.

The region abuts the flash-point South China Sea - a vital waterway that Beijing claims almost in its entirety, and has been a key point of contention between several South-east Asian nations and China during annual meetings.

But Mr Ian Francis, chief of the Office of Defence Cooperation at the US embassy in Jakarta, called the expanded war games a "natural outgrowth of the Indonesian military's continuing capability and their willingness to work more broadly with partners".

"This really demonstrates that the US has a growing security cooperation relationship with Indonesia," he told AFP.

A full list of participating countries has not yet been released.

The announcement comes after a visit to Jakarta last month by Admiral John Aquilino, who leads the Indo-Pacific command - which oversees all US military activities in the region.

Indonesia is not officially a claimant in the South China Sea dispute, but the tensions ensnare South-east Asia's 10-country regional bloc in annual meetings with Beijing.

