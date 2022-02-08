13 killed and dozens injured in bus crash in Indonesia

SOLO (Java) • At least 13 people were killed and dozens more injured after a tour bus carrying factory workers to a beach holiday crashed on Indonesia's Java island, police said.

The bus, carrying 47 passengers, left Sukoharjo in Central Java province and was headed for the neighbouring Yogyakarta province when the driver lost control while going downhill.

"Witnesses we questioned said they saw the driver panicking as he tried to manage the gear stick, so there is an indication the brake was not functioning or faulty," Bantul district police chief Ihsan, who like many Indonesians uses only one name, told a press conference late on Sunday.

Deadly traffic accidents are common in the archipelago nation of 270 million, where vehicles are often old and poorly maintained while road rules are routinely ignored.

"Thirteen people died. Some died at the scene and others died while being treated in the hospital, and 34 others were injured," Mr Ihsan said, adding that the injured people had been taken to three nearby hospitals.

The driver was among those who died when the bus tipped over and slammed into the side of the road, destroying the front of the vehicle and badly damaging its right side.

Many passengers sustained head injuries and three toddlers were also hurt, the police chief said.

Shortly before the crash, passengers had been asked to temporarily disembark, as the bus was having difficulty going uphill, said Mr Ihsan.

In March last year, a bus carrying dozens of pilgrims plunged into a deep ravine in Sumedang, West Java province, killing 29 people.

In late 2019, at least 35 people were killed when a bus fell into a ravine on the island of Sumatra.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE