12-year-old boy in Malaysia found dead after fire destroys 30 houses

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According to the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department, firefighters managed to save 250 other houses from the blaze.

TAWAU, Sabah – A 12-year-old autistic boy was killed in a fire that destroyed 30 houses in the city of Tawau in Malaysia’s Sabah on the morning of Nov 4.

His body was found in a bedroom of his home at about 10am, more than three hours after firefighters were alerted to the blaze.

According to the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department, firefighters managed to save 250 other houses from the blaze.

The department said it received an emergency call at 6.44am, with firefighters from the Tawau Fire and Rescue Station arriving at the scene three minutes later.

Upon arrival, they found six semi-permanent and non-permanent houses engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to neighbouring structures.

Additional personnel were deployed to battle the blaze, which destroyed 30 houses across an estimated 1ha .

The blaze was brought under control at 8am.

Firefighters subsequently discovered the boy’s body in a bedroom at about 10am.

He was pronounced dead by Health Ministry personnel at the scene, and his body was handed over to police forensic personnel for further action.

A total of 48 firefighters were involved in the operation, with assistance from police, the Civil Defence Force, Rela, the Armed Forces, the Health Ministry, Sabah Electricity and the Kampung Titingan community firefighting team.

The operation ended at 10.55am after firefighters completed checks to ensure there were no remaining fire hazards.

The cause of the fire has yet to be established. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK