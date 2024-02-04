12 guests injured after balcony in Chiang Mai resort collapses

CHIANG MAI – A balcony on the second floor of a resort in Chiang Mai failed to withstand the weight of some 40 guests and collapsed to the ground on Feb 4 morning, injuring 12 of them, officials said.

Hang Dong district chief Chalit Thipkham said the accident happened at 7.30am at the resort in Ban Chang Kham Luang village in Tambon Ban Waen.

The injured were public health volunteers from Tambon Ban Ton Pao Hospital in Chiang Mai’s San Khampaeng district.

Mr Chalit said 45 public health volunteers, all women, from the Tambon hospital were having a retreat at the resort. They were posing for photos on the balcony when it collapsed.

Two of them were severely injured – one suffered a broken right leg and the other had a head injury. Both women were admitted to Klai Mor Hospital.