111 Johor schools shut after many inhale toxic fumes

The owner of an illegal factory involved in tyre recycling in Kulai, Johor, is expected to be charged today in connection with the dumping of hazardous chemicals into a river in Pasir Gudang that has caused hundreds of people to fall sick after inhaling the fumes.

Nearly 500 people, some of them students, have been treated following the waste dumping that occurred some time last week.

Students and teachers in seven schools in Pasir Gudang fainted or had breathing difficulties as the chemicals in Sungai Kim Kim flowed downstream.

The authorities yesterday closed 111 schools in the area while air quality is being monitored closely.

Malaysian media reports said two other individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.

Water from Sungai Kim Kim flows into the Strait of Johor, just north of Pulau Ubin.

