10,000 attend anti-govt protest in Bangkok

At least 10,000 protesters chanting "down with dictatorship" and "the country belongs to the people" joined an anti-government demonstration in Bangkok yesterday, one of the biggest since a 2014 coup.

Student-led groups have held near-daily protests across Thailand for the past month to denounce Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha - a former army chief who led the 2014 coup - and his military-aligned administration. The latest protests have also demanded a new Constitution, an end to harassing opposition activists and reform of the monarchy, a sensitive subject in a country where the King is highly revered.

Yesterday, a few dozen royalist supporters dressed in yellow staged a counter-protest nearby, carrying portraits of the King and Queen, and shouting "long live the King".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

