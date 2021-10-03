10,000 at Indonesia sports event in test of virus strategy

JAKARTA • As many as 10,000 people yesterday attended the opening ceremony of Indonesia's first major sports event since its worst Covid-19 outbreak - a test of the nation's strategy of living with the coronavirus.

The national sporting week, called PON, kicked off at a newly renovated stadium in the eastern city of Jayapura, with the number of spectators meeting the 25 per cent maximum capacity limit set by the Domestic Affairs Ministry.

Spectators had to be tested before entering the venue, wear masks and maintain social distancing, according to the ministry.

Normal activities are starting to return in South-east Asia's biggest economy as coronavirus cases and deaths are brought under control.

That is a stark contrast to just a month ago, when the country was reporting the world's highest number of coronavirus deaths each day. The country added 1,414 cases and saw 89 deaths from the virus yesterday.

The government is looking to rely on a combination of testing, health protocols and vaccination to keep any new resurgence of cases under control.

Large-scale public events like PON will put that plan to the test at a time when vaccination coverage is still low.

Less than 20 per cent of Indonesians are fully inoculated.

In Papua province, where the sporting event is being held, just 11 per cent of people have gotten both shots.

The government is boosting efforts to speed up vaccinations as it expects an "inevitable" resurgence in cases caused by new variants before the end of the year.

For now, the numbers are heartening. The daily death toll has dipped from a record of over 2,000 in late July, when the highly infectious Delta variant ravaged the nation of 270 million people and crippled its healthcare system.

25% Maximum capacity limit of stadium set by the Domestic Affairs Ministry

BLOOMBERG