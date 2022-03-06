100 new species found in 'biologically rich' Myanmar in a decade

PARIS • At least 100 new species - from monkeys to mussels - were found in Myanmar in a decade, according to conservationists who said discoveries during the country's fleeting period of openness revealed "astonishing biodiversity".

Beginning in 2010 with the identification of the Myanmar snub-nosed monkey, a small black primate known as the "sneezing monkey", researchers have made an "incredible sequence of discoveries", said International wildlife group Fauna and Flora International (FFI).

Over 10 years, during which Myanmar's generals eased their stranglehold on power, scientists from all over the world made a beeline to the country to explore.

"Myanmar harbours biological riches that most countries can only dream of. Its remaining tracts of forest are home to some of the most spectacular wildlife in mainland South-east Asia," FFI said in a statement. But the organisation raised fears over a "barrage of threats", including from illegal logging, hunting, agriculture, infrastructure development and quarrying.

FFI had tallied up the list of 100 new species early last year. But before it could celebrate, the Myanmar army seized power in a February 2021 coup.

With field operations already suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic, FFI's acting country manager Ngwe Lwin said the team was focusing on conservation programmes with Myanmar partner Biodiversity and Nature Conservation Association.

He said the decade of openness had afforded researchers a rare chance to travel into remote areas of the country, some of which had previously been heavily restricted and conflict-torn.

FFI said it was crucial to involve local communities in preservation efforts, adding that many people were dependent on natural resources for survival. The United Nations Development Programme has estimated that nearly half of Myanmar's 55 million population will be living below the national poverty line this year.

Other species found in the last decade include a cave-dwelling crab, a carnivorous snail and 17 species of freshwater mussels. Scientists also discovered 37 species of geckos living in isolated pockets of karst limestone habitats in eastern Myanmar - in many cases restricted to a single cave or hilltop.

Dr Lee Grismer, a professor of biology at La Sierra University, whose team found the majority of the geckos, has described his expeditions in Myanmar as "one of the most remarkable experiences ever".

