WORLD

1 Typhoon hits Vietnam

At least two people were killed and 26 others missing as Typhoon Molave slammed into central Vietnam yesterday, knocking down trees and tearing roofs off homes in some of the worst destruction seen in years. The authorities cancelled hundreds of flights, closed schools and evacuated around 375,000 people to safety.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 Slower recovery this time

Singapore's economy is likely to take longer to recover from the Covid-19 crisis than it did in past recessions, officials said yesterday. Part of the reason is a drop in earnings for businesses and lower incomes for households.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 More criticism for Macron

Indonesia's Vice-President Ma'ruf Amin has spoken up against an Islamophobic narrative underlying French President Emmanuel Macron's recent denunciation of radical Islamists after the beheading of a teacher in Paris. The version of Islam found in Indonesia is moderate in practice and allows for people of different faiths to live side by side, Mr Ma'ruf said in comments delivered through his spokesman.

WORLD

4 China's new Covid-19 worry

The onset of cold weather in China has renewed concerns of a possible resurgence in Covid-19 cases, forcing the authorities to negotiate a tricky balance between containing the virus and keeping its barely recovered economy open.

OPINION

5 Climate risk to opportunity

South-east Asian countries should do more to encourage long-term solutions to climate challenges. Ideas are emerging on how to turn the risk of forest fires into opportunity, and mitigate negative economic impact through business investment, say writers Simon Tay and Meixi Gan of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs.

HOME

6 Token tampering a crime

Some users are allegedly tampering with their TraceTogether tokens. But doing so is not only a crime, it also puts Singapore at risk as it can hamper contact tracing, said a Smart Nation and Digital Government Group spokesman.

HOME

7 Robot aids in stroke therapy

A portable robotic device that can help stroke patients with their recovery at home was unveiled at Tan Tock Seng Hospital yesterday. Aided by the robot, patients can do the repetitive exercises needed to regain control in their arms and build up their strength once more, without always having to visit a clinic or hospital to attend sessions with a therapist.

BUSINESS

8 Programme for SME leaders

Leaders of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) here will learn how to drive change and growth in their companies as part of a new initiative, the Enterprise Leadership for Transformation programme. The inaugural run will see 60 participants from 38 local SMEs undertake a one-year curriculum.

SPORT

9 Dodgers on top of the world

The Los Angeles Dodgers (below) shrugged off 32 years of pain and near misses to win baseball's World Series for the seventh time, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 on Tuesday in Texas. There was drama mid-game, as LA's third baseman Justin Turner was taken off after getting a positive Covid-19 test result.



PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS



LIFE

10 Epigram ups prize money

The longlist for the Epigram Books Fiction Prize comprises a dozen writers from Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines and Thailand - the most to date. Instead of four novels, six will be chosen as finalists of the award next year, which will increase the total prize money from $40,000 to $50,000.

