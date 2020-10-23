Thai street food sellers have earned the nickname "CIA" for the intelligence that helps them reach protest sites not only before the police, but also before many protesters. Their business is booming as tens of thousands of people take to the streets in protests against the government and the monarchy.

2 Better pay for waste sector

Rank-and-file workers in waste management and recycling are one step closer to having better wages tied to a skills development ladder, after the labour movement proposed setting up a tripartite committee to look into enacting a progressive wage model (PWM) for the sector. Some 5,000 workers stand to benefit when the PWM is implemented.

3 Record donations in 2018

Donations to charities reached a 10-year high of $2.9 billion in 2018, according to the recently released Commissioner of Charities 2019 annual report. Commissioner Ang Hak Seng attributed the record donations largely to increases in donations in the education, religious, social and welfare sectors.

Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim's plan to unseat Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has finally unravelled. But that does not mean the Prime Minister is in the clear. Several challenges still await him in the coming weeks, starting with Budget 2021 which is set to be tabled on Nov 6.

5 Stubbing out smoking

The recent parliamentary debate on whether to ban residents from smoking near windows or on their balconies is important, for arguments at its heart centre on private rights versus public health. Smoking costs and harms are real, and it is time to seriously consider new ways to curb smoking, says Professor Euston Quah.

6 Rise in cyber threats here

Businesses in Singapore have seen a significant increase in cyber security challenges as more people work from home amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a survey commissioned by Cisco has revealed. About six in 10 organisations here said they have experienced at least a 25 per cent increase in cyber threats since the pandemic started.

7 Career boost for educators

Allied educators who help students with learning difficulties will have more avenues for career growth in the coming years. In recognition of their growing importance, the Ministry of Education said yesterday that a greater number of higher-level positions will be created for allied educators providing learning and behavioural support.

8 Ratings of property agents

Online ratings of property agents will now be standardised across the real estate industry in Singapore, following the launch of a new guide yesterday by the Council for Estate Agencies. The standardisation is a necessary step to help consumers find agents who suit them when conducting their searches online.

9 Zidane a worried man

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane was not happy after promoted Cadiz shocked the La Liga giants 1-0 last Saturday and he is now really worried after unheralded Ukrainian team Shakhtar pulled off a stunning 3-2 win on Wednesday in the Champions League. They need a quick rebound but it will not get easier as Barcelona are next up in tomorrow's Clasico.

10 Return to the catwalk

The most recent edition of Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 heralded a return to full-on, real-life runway shows (albeit socially distanced). Highlights included a tribute to Sicilian patchwork and craftsmanship at Dolce&Gabbana and a homage to Alfred Hitchcock at Salvatore Ferragamo.

VIDEO

Hardship cannot kill his dream

Student V. Yuogan, who has been deaf since birth, lost his mother when he was five; his father is in a nursing home. But his hardships have not stopped him from dreaming of an independent, successful life. str.sg/blurb647

VIDEO

Relying less on labour

Seafood supplier Hai Sia Seafood has moved past manual labour by investing in a fish filleting machine that has enabled it to weather the Covid-19 pandemic, which has kept on-site manpower to a minimum. str.sg/blurb648