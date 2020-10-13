At least 18 people were killed and more than a dozen others reported missing yesterday, after floods submerged homes in central Vietnam and rough seas capsized fishing boats in the region. The country is bracing itself for another storm rolling in from the South China Sea, with heavy rain expected again, the authorities said.

Companies looking to increase productivity, expand overseas, or simply pivot and grow will soon be able to tap bigger grants and expanded loan schemes. These schemes are no longer about tiding businesses over the current crisis, but about helping them to adapt to the new reality, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said yesterday.

A third of Malaysia's population will be placed under two weeks of movement curbs as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the country after an outbreak from a state election last month. The restrictions on the residents of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Selangor and Sabah will be in place until late this month.

The total projected number of Covid-19 deaths in the United States could fall to 275,000 by Jan 1 if mask use among Americans were raised to the same level as that in Singapore, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation said in a recent report.

The "hidden" cost of environmental pollution is huge and may rise if safeguards are removed in the interests of boosting a pandemic-stricken economy, says China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei.

Security cameras in Singapore homes have been hacked and the footage has been shared online. Clips from the hacked footage were uploaded on pornographic sites recently, with several explicitly tagged as being from Singapore. A group dedicated to hacking Internet Protocol cameras was behind the hacking.

Plans are under way to set up another all-women halfway house here. It is expected to open its doors in 2023. The Singapore Prison Service will work with the Singapore Muslim Women's Association to set up the new all-women halfway house, the second in Singapore.

A potentially sharp rebound from the gloom and doom of the circuit breaker may prompt a revision of the official full-year growth forecast this week, but experts still think this year will go down as Singapore's worst recession. BUSINESS B6

Warriors FC hope their absence from the Singapore Premier League (SPL) will last for only a season. The football club says it has improved its finances and restructured its debts, and seeks a meeting with Football Association of Singapore officials to propose a plan to rejoin the league next year. SPORT B15

SuperPark Singapore, one of the biggest indoor playgrounds here, closed down last Thursday after less than two years of operations. Its landlord, Suntec City mall, confirmed the closure of the attraction which spanned 40,000 sq ft across two levels.

