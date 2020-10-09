1 More protests in Jakarta

Hundreds of people have been arrested in Jakarta as demonstrators and police clashed in the Indonesian capital yesterday, on the third day of protests against a polarising new jobs law. In the past two days, 800 people have been detained in the capital, Jakarta police said.

2 Nod for cruises to nowhere

Genting Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean International have been given the green light to conduct cruises to nowhere from Singapore. The two liners will be part of a "safe cruise" pilot scheme that caters only to Singapore residents at a reduced capacity of 50 per cent, starting next month.

3 Trial to enrol virus patients

The National Centre for Infectious Diseases is set to enrol hospitalised Covid-19 patients to take part in Singapore's first phase three monoclonal antibody trial. The centre aims to recruit 100 local patients as part of Activ-3, a global trial that began in August.

4 Ready to campaign again

United States President Donald Trump, confined to the White House where he is being treated for Covid-19, has said he does not believe he is contagious, and is feeling good enough to resume campaign rallies as he tries to boost his flagging re-election bid.

5 The need for arts education

The future of education is not about technical skills alone. While an artist's medium may evolve from paint to pixels, what does not change is ideation and a search for knowledge, says Dr Venka Purushothaman, provost of Lasalle College of the Arts.

6 Beefing up cyber security

Singapore is ramping up research and innovation efforts to strengthen its cyber security capabilities, with an upcoming collaboration between the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore and Tel Aviv University announced yesterday. The joint grant call is the second Singapore has embarked on with the Israeli university.

7 Dementia care ranking

Singapore has made significant progress in dealing with dementia but still has much room for improvement in areas such as detection, according to a new report. It placed the country in the 16th spot among 30 cities in a study that assessed their readiness to promote novel approaches in combating the condition.

8 New benchmark for firms

Businesses can now apply for a new accreditation framework meant to encourage them to be more inclusive and hire persons with disabilities. The Enabling Mark, rolled out by SG Enable, aims to be a benchmark as well as provide recognition to organisations for their practices in disability-inclusive employment.

Student athletes and their parents are looking forward to the return of the National School Games (NSG) next year, after the annual contest was axed in May owing to Covid-19. The Ministry of Education said that the activities would resume with safe management measures in place.

The beauty influencer world can sometimes appear superficial, but there is an alternative group fast gaining traction, and their style is more white coat than designer jacket. Identifying themselves more as dermatologists, cosmetic formulators and educators, they boast highly specialised knowledge about the technical side of the beauty business - and they want to share it.

StraitsTimes Digital

VIDEO

Robotic device helps Covid-19 patients

A robotic walking aid called Andago is being used to help Covid-19 patients at Changi General Hospital. The smart device is strapped to a patient and bears part of his weight as he walks and strengthens his limbs. str.sg/blurb623

PODCAST

Game Of Two Halves

Our sports correspondents try to make sense of one of the most bizarre match days in English Premier League history, when both Manchester United and Liverpool were embarrassed by heavy defeats. str.sg/blurb624