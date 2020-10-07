1 Protests against job law

Thousands of Indonesian workers protested yesterday against a controversial new job law, which critics fear will favour investors at the expense of labour rights and the environment. Protesters rallied in the capital and several other major centres across the archipelago against the legislation, which was passed on Monday.

In another push to reopen its border, resume general travel on a limited basis and revive its decimated air hub, Singapore is planning to start talks on air travel bubbles with countries that have managed the Covid-19 pandemic well.

3 New law to help doctors

Parliament passed a law yesterday giving doctors a clearer idea on what they need to tell patients, so that they need not fear litigation or resort to defensive medicine when they overload patients with information or expose them to more tests than they need. The move would help avoid poorer care and hold down healthcare costs.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the Malaysian government will not impose a total lockdown despite the latest surge in Covid-19 cases, with a record 691 new cases reported yesterday. It was the second consecutive day with a record high number.

5 Recipes to build back better

The Covid-19 shock has been devastating to the East Asian and Pacific region, according to the World Bank's latest report on developing economies. But it has also created opportunities to do better, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

6 Cyber protection for firms

Businesses in Singapore are set to benefit from free cyber-health screenings to spot weaknesses in their Web domains, e-mail systems and connectivity. This is part of the newly unveiled Safer Cyberspace Masterplan 2020, which aims to protect the Republic's digital sphere.

7 More falling prey to scams

More people have been tricked by scammers in the first eight months of this year, with victims losing $157 million from the 10,402 scam cases reported in this period. These figures were almost double those of last year, when 5,229 victims lost a total of $92 million in the same time period.

8 Marine sector holds steady

Singapore's maritime sector has remained resilient despite global economic headwinds, with the marine fuel or bunker segment holding steady amid the double shocks of the Covid-19 pandemic and fluctuating oil prices. Nonetheless, the Government is pushing on with plans to do more for the sector, such as stepping up digitalisation efforts.

9 Schooling cooks for charity

Olympic champion Joseph Schooling showed his strokes with a rolling pin yesterday as he made Neo Garden's curry bombs to raise funds for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and the Singapore Swimming Association. While he did not eat one, he revealed that his last cheat meal was hokkien mee.

10 Actor shows his scary self

Before he found his niche playing killers and scary monsters, American actor and stuntman Derek Mears grew up bothered by his looks. At 1.96m tall, with a deep voice and no body hair due to alopecia, he is the titular monster in the Swamp Thing horror series. He says: "I'm very careful to not seem scary, but when I started working in horror, that was when I could step on the gas pedal and really let my scary out."

VIDEO

Jobs in professional service sector

About 5,870 jobs in the professional service industry have been available to job seekers since April, with four in five roles for professionals, managers, executives and technicians. str.sg/blurb619

VIDEO

Tension in Taiwan Strait

Our correspondents discuss the rising military pressure on Taiwan in the light of Beijing's recent responses to what it sees as violations of the "one China" policy by the United States and Taiwan. str.sg/blurb620