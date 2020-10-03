Thailand's "Bad Student" campaigners toured Bangkok high schools in a truck yesterday in a protest to demand education reform and an end to student harassment and outdated school rules. The demonstrations are part of an anti-government protest movement that has been growing since July.

United States President Donald Trump announced yesterday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for Covid-19. The President and First Lady are well and plan to remain at home during their convalescence, with Mr Trump expected to continue carrying out his duties.

Singaporeans can expect to move into phase three in a calibrated and cautious manner, in the same way as how restrictions are being eased in the different stages of the current phase two, experts said. They see the blurred boundaries between the two phases as a good approach, as changes are more likely to be accepted when introduced incrementally and gradually.

Google, Amazon.com, Apple and Facebook abuse their power as gatekeepers of the Internet, said United States lawmaker David Cicilline, who is set to propose legislative changes to rein in the technology giants.

Today, as Germany marks the 30th anniversary of its reunification, it is faced with the lingering question of its self-identity and how that affects its role in a changing Europe, says global affairs correspondent Markus Ziener.

Twelve people were charged in a district court yesterday after they allegedly flouted safe distancing measures and took part in an unlawful gathering on Lazarus Island amid the Covid-19 outbreak on Aug 8. All of them were charged with an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

Most Central Provident Fund (CPF) members under the Dependants' Protection Scheme (DPS) will enjoy lower premiums for a higher sum assured of $70,000 from April 1 next year. However, members aged 55 to 59 will pay a higher yearly premium of $298 as compared with $260.

Changi Airport Group's (CAG) net profit attributable to shareholder fell by 36 per cent in the financial year ended March 31, as the Covid-19 pandemic ate into its bottom line. The profit dropped to $435 million in FY2019/20, from $677 million in the previous financial year.

Singaporean Amir Khan will be among the fighters in action when live sports makes its return here after months of hibernation, with One Championship's closed-door Reign of Dynasties next Friday.



Crossovers may be popular, but sedans are still the mainstay of the car population in Singapore. The Straits Times pits two sedans, the Toyota Corolla Altis (above, left) and the Skoda Octavia, each priced at around $110,000, against each other.

