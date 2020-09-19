1 Big Thai protest planned

Thai protest leaders said that they expected as many as 100,000 people to attend today's anti-government demonstration in Bangkok, and vowed to reiterate calls for reforms of the monarchy. Demonstrators have since mid-July been demanding the removal of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and changes to the Constitution.

About 980 staff and tenants of hawker centres and coffee shops, as well as food delivery riders, are expected to be swabbed for Covid-19 at the weekend. The Health Ministry said that the community groups were identified because of their high frequency of interaction with members of the public.

3 Virus cases pass 30m mark

The number of coronavirus cases registered worldwide topped 30 million on Thursday. The grim landmark came as the World Health Organisation warned of alarming rates of transmission of Covid-19 across Europe. The United States, India and Brazil account for more than half of the world's cases, with India emerging as the new epicentre.

4 Tagin caught up in tensions

The Tagin community in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh that neighbours China is often caught in the cross hairs of conflict, as the Asian giants face off at the border. Five Tagin were recently detained by the Chinese army after straying across the border.

5 Desperate virus measures

As the death toll mounts and Covid-19 infections cross the 30 million mark, the search for a way to stop the pandemic grows ever more intense. It has also led to debates on ethical issues related to challenge trials, says Professor Chong Siow Ann (below).

6 More worry about exams



Children in Singapore are more anxious about examinations than about Covid-19, according to a survey. It found that 70 per cent of children polled felt negatively about upcoming exams, with more than 60 per cent admitting to being "worried". In comparison, 60 per cent felt positive - "calm", "secure" or "hopeful" - about the Covid-19 situation in Singapore.

7 Rabbit disease detected

A highly contagious, acute and fatal disease that primarily affects rabbits was first detected in Singapore on Wednesday, the Animal and Veterinary Service said. Known as the Rabbit Haemorrhagic Disease, it is not transmissible from animals to people and does not affect other animal species.

Accounting firm Ernst & Young has made a police report regarding allegedly unauthorised signatures on some financial statements of Novena Global Healthcare Group, which is owned by cousins Terence and Nelson Loh. Police confirmed that a report had been lodged, and that it is looking into the matter.

9 Solskjaer calls for patience

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to rule out signing Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho this summer, confirming only that his side are still working to strengthen, while also calling for patience amid growing fan frustration.

10 Pitt joins Aniston at event

Former Hollywood power couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited for a performance together, 15 years after their divorce. They took part in a fund-raising table read of the 1982 teenage dramedy Fast Times At Ridgemont High, and even flirted in-character. Pitt read for the role of Brad Hamilton, while Aniston read for Linda Barrett.

PODCAST

Home-based food businesses

Home-based food businesses have been on the rise because of the pandemic. We home in on Blue Spoon's assam pedas, which uses chicken instead of fish or prawns, and Su Nougat's sweet offerings.

PODCAST

Game Of Two Halves

English Premier League defending champions Liverpool were recently given a scare by Leeds United before winning 4-3. We review the action with national football captain Hariss Harun.