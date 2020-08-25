1 Blasts kill 15 in Philippines

Two explosions rocked the insurgency-plagued town of Jolo in southern Philippines yesterday, killing at least 15 people, including a suspected suicide bomber. Suspicions fall on a faction of the Abu Sayyaf extremist group which was behind twin suicide bombings last year that targeted a Catholic cathedral, also in Jolo.

Sketching out the Government's plans and priorities for its new term in office, President Halimah Yacob noted that this takes place under the shadow of Covid-19, which has sharpened global fault lines and disrupted the stable international order under which Singapore has long thrived.

3 Keeping infections low

As Singapore continues to open its borders gradually, the stay-home notice (SHN) regime has become a key part of keeping Covid-19 infections low in the community. More than 120,400 such notices have been issued in the past six months, the authorities said. Early this month, there were about 14,000 people still serving out their SHNs.

India's main opposition party Congress was thrown into turmoil yesterday as a leadership crisis spilled out into the open. The party, which is fighting an uphill battle for political survival and relevance, has seen a leadership vacuum since Mr Rahul Gandhi resigned as party president last year.

5 Being a Chinese billionaire

Who wants to be a Chinese billionaire? Plenty do but there is a price to be paid, as underscored by the recent fall from grace of retired property tycoon Ren Zhiqiang, says China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei.

6 First Apple store on water

Apple is set to open its third store in Singapore, though the US tech giant has not specified an opening date yet. It will be situated in the dome-like structure sitting on the water off Marina Bay Sands, and will be the first Apple store in the world that sits on water. HOME B2

7 Fate of confiscated items

The National Parks Board says it is standard practice to destroy all confiscated wildlife parts and products, while the Singapore Food Agency says illegally imported food products are also destroyed, as they can pose a food safety risk. The Singapore Police Force, however, sometimes auctions off suitable seized case exhibits.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin's finance companies plan to open a Singapore office this year in a fresh push to expand in Asia. The new office will be shared by his Citadel hedge fund business and the market-making Citadel Securities unit, the Chicago-based firm said yesterday.

9 Anything is possible in sport

Unheralded golfer Sophia Popov's win at the Women's British Open on Sunday is proof that "anything is possible" is no empty slogan, writes assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath, as the 304th-ranked player in the world overcame numerous obstacles to win the biggest trophy, and pay cheque, of her sporting career.

10 An ode to a neighbour

In a column, editorial writer Asad Latif muses on ageing and disease, as he remembers a woman in a wheelchair he used to see in his Housing Board estate. He recalls: "She waved at everyone indiscriminately. No one was unworthy of her dementia-laced benediction. Some waved back at her. The sparrow flew away."

VIDEO

New PAP MP's journey so far

Newly minted Jurong GRC MP Xie Yao Quan, 35, says that while he is doing his best to meet as many residents as possible, he wants to make sure he spends quality time with them. str.sg/blurb545

VIDEO

NCMPs stepping up

Progress Singapore Party's Ms Hazel Poa and Mr Leong Mun Wai may not officially represent any constituency, but the Non-Constituency MPs say they intend to continue engaging with residents and bring their concerns to the House. str.sg/blurb546