About 200 Thai right-wingers have launched a group to counter student-led protests that have called for the departure of the government and reform of the monarchy. Meanwhile, a Thai court has issued arrest warrants for six pro-democracy activists involved in the recent rallies.

More than 400ha of wetlands, marshes, nature parks and eco-corridors along the northern coast, which include Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, the Kranji Marshes and the upcoming Mandai Mangrove and Mudflat Nature Park, have collectively become Singapore's second nature park network - the Sungei Buloh Nature Park Network.

The People's Action Party has reappointed Dr Janil Puthucheary as party Whip and Ms Sim Ann as deputy party Whip. Separately, the government parliamentary committees (GPCs) have also been formed, and nine of the 12 GPCs will have new chairmen.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged all countries to join its global shared vaccine programme, in a letter sent by its director-general, and also spelt out who would get its eventual coronavirus jabs first.

A recent article in a local medical journal saying Covid-19 is not more deadly for older people than other respiratory diseases has sparked some discussion. How should people assess the risks to the elderly, senior health correspondent Salma Khalik (below) asks experts.

A study of the management boards of charities has found that greater diversity of board members shows better financial performance for the charity. The study collected data on the board composition and financial performance metrics of 204 Institutions of a Public Character, or IPCs - charities that are allowed to collect tax-deductible donations.

Ensuring digital inclusion of vulnerable groups in society will be the theme for next year's President's Challenge, an annual fund-raiser for the less fortunate. President Halimah Yacob announced the theme "Building a Digitally Inclusive Society" yesterday.

GuocoLand's Guoco Midtown, currently the largest Central Business District project under development, has unveiled its latest addition. A second condominium project, Midtown Modern, will offer more than 500 luxury apartments.

Singapore Athletics president Tang Weng Fei has defended the professional independence of the management committee after national marathoner Soh Rui Yong (above) questioned the association's integrity in a blog post last Saturday.

A group formed to aid bars hit by the pandemic has raised $120,000 to help up to 240 affected bar staff. Eligible bar employees whose monthly pay is $3,400 or less can each get up to $500 in relief. The Singapore Cocktail Bar Association said half of the amount came from corporate sponsors, with the rest matched by the Singapore Business Federation Foundation.

