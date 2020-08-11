1 Protests rock Thailand

Rival protest groups rallied in and around Bangkok yesterday, raising fears of a return to street violence after almost daily anti-government demonstrations across Thailand.

2 BTO flats in Tengah district

The Housing Board will be offering for sale this month 1,044 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in Singapore's newest town Tengah. Slated for launch in May, the sale was deferred because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Parc Residences @ Tengah project is the first BTO housing parcel to be launched in the new Park district, the third of five districts in Tengah where HDB flats are being offered for sale.

3 Diners still set in their ways

Five months after diners were urged to keep community eating areas clean as part of Singapore's fight against Covid-19, the results appear patchy. While some diners at hawker centres and foodcourts make the effort to clean up before and after their meals, most are content to leave this to cleaners.

4 Lim Guan Eng denies charge

Malaysia's former finance minister Lim Guan Eng yesterday pleaded not guilty after being charged with receiving a RM3.3 million (S$1.1 million) bribe linked to the Penang undersea tunnel project when he was leader of the state.

5 Unfulfilled dream for Taiwan

In this week's East Asia Watch column, global affairs correspondent Goh Sui Noi looks at the legacy of Lee Teng-hui, the former Taiwan president who died last month, and his unfulfilled dream that Taiwan, with its developed economy and liberal democracy, would be "the model for a future reunified China".

6 Split over pedestrian code

Some residents are against the new pedestrian code of conduct drawn up by the Land Transport Authority that kicked in this month, but the code has also drawn support from people who feel that ensuring safety on public paths is a shared responsibility. There are no penalties imposed on pedestrians who do not follow these recommendations.

Little is known about the personal life of Dickson Yeo, the Singaporean who made headlines recently for pleading guilty to spying for China in the United States. But footprints in cyberspace left by him in the past decade provide a glimpse into his childhood, personal convictions and political views, such as how he portrayed himself as a Sinophile in dozens of posts on Quora.

8 Indonesians eye digital gold

People in Indonesia are ditching the queues at jewellers and instead snapping up gold online. In recent years, e-commerce sites, jewellers, gold miners and mobile payment platforms have collaborated with one another to offer digital gold investments.

Golf's rising young star Collin Morikawa showed fans on Sunday that timing is an art form in sport, as the Asian American picked the perfect moment to land two perfect shots en route to winning the PGA Championship title. It was the 23-year-old's maiden Major since turning professional last year.

Anthology series Room 104 has a low budget and is set in a single motel room. But it has found favour with critics, fans and actors such as Guardians Of The Galaxy star Dave Bautista, who was paid next to nothing for his appearance this season.

StraitsTimes Digital

INTERACTIVE

Heartland celebrations

From the Red Lions to the fireworks displays, Singaporeans all over the island joined in the fun on National Day and shared their favourite photos of this year's celebrations. str.sg/blurb521

VIDEO

Of laughs and lymphoma

Funnyman Kumar opens up about his dad's death from cancer and how he is teaming up with the Singapore Cancer Society to raise funds. str.sg/blurb522