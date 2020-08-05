WORLD

1 Don't create chaos: Prayut

Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday asked student-led protesters "not to create chaos" and warned them not to insult the monarchy, an illegal act in the kingdom. He promised that Parliament would consider the protesters' demands to amend the 2017 Constitution drafted under military auspices.

2 Cases surge in Philippines

The Philippines saw another record spike in new Covid-19 infections yesterday to take its total number of cases past 112,000, closing in on Indonesia, which currently has the largest virus outbreak in South-east Asia. A tough lockdown has been reimposed in Metro Manila and four densely populated provinces.

3 Prep for more worshippers

Four mosques in Singapore will open additional entry and exit points or stagger the timings for arrivals and departures of congregants, in a move to prepare for more worshippers on Friday and keep them safe from Covid-19. These extra steps are to prevent the mixing of congregants to reduce the risk of infection.

4 Kashmir put under curfew

Indian troops imposed a curfew in Kashmir yesterday, a day ahead of the one-year anniversary of the restive region being stripped of its autonomy. On Monday, officials announced a two-day curfew, citing intelligence reports of looming protests.

5 'Eurobond' falls short

After months of haggling, European Union leaders agreed to launch the "eurobond". But celebrations would be premature as the rescue package may not be enough to help those worst hit by the Covid-19 crisis, says associate editor Vikram Khanna (below).

6 10 arrested over PMD video

Ten people, aged between 16 and 25, have been arrested by the police for allegedly riding dangerously, after a video of them riding on personal mobility devices (PMDs) and power-assisted bicycles on the road surfaced online. Eight male and two female suspects were arrested, the police said in a statement on Monday.

7 SPH's new e-commerce site

A new e-commerce platform offering promotional codes and discounts for various brands and eateries has been launched by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH). The Shop For Good online platform aims to help businesses and consumers stimulate the economy, SPH said recently.

8 Fintech research in S'pore

A new research facility will be set up by year end to drive education, research and entrepreneurship in digital finance in the region. The Asian Institute of Digital Finance is being developed jointly by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, National Research Foundation and the National University of Singapore.



PHOTO: UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME



9 Fencer eyes Olympic debut

Singapore fencer Amita Berthier (above), 19, is returning to Indiana tomorrow to resume her Olympic dream and studies at the University of Notre Dame. With the Tokyo Games postponed to next year, she believes the extra time could help her become the first Singaporean fencer to qualify for the Olympics.

10 Portia de Rossi backs Ellen

Actress Portia de Rossi has defended Ellen DeGeneres after a social media campaign called for the talk-show host to step down, following reports of a hostile work environment for employees on set. De Rossi, who has been married to DeGeneres for 12 years, posted an "I Stand By Ellen" graphic on her Instagram account.

