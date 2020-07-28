1 Duterte defends approach

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday defended his tough approach to fighting the coronavirus amid a surge in cases, warning that "worse times loom ahead". In his annual address to the nation, he also attacked opponents, called for a return of the death penalty and defended his war on drugs.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has called on Singaporeans to unite to help the country face the difficult months and years that lie ahead in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking at a ceremony to swear in his new team, he said that he has formed the strongest Cabinet he could, to vigorously deal with the severe economic and public health challenges confronting the nation.

Researchers at the Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine have come up with a way to tell if a person has Covid-19 or dengue in just 36 minutes. This is just one quarter of the time taken by current testing methods for the same diseases, NTU said yesterday.

4 New curbs in Vietnam city

Vietnamese tourists rushed to leave Danang city yesterday as the government imposed curbs there to contain fresh community transmission of Covid-19. With the source of infection still a mystery, the police have stepped up mass inspection efforts to uncover illegal entrants.

5 China wary of more trouble

China has matched the recent US broadsides with tempered tit-for-tat moves, such as over the closure of consulates. Beijing is not unaware of the presidential election's impact on Washington's foreign policy, but it is also planning for more trouble ahead even after the election, says China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei.

6 Raid on cigarette smuggler

A method of smuggling to bring shipments of contraband cigarettes into Singapore, which was common a few years ago, has made a comeback, said Singapore Customs. The Straits Times had an exclusive peek into a Customs raid in Woodlands last month. Last Thursday, ST also observed four tonnes of contraband cigarettes marked for disposal after their cases were concluded.

7 Software listings removed

E-commerce sites Shopee and Lazada have removed dozens of listings selling unauthorised Microsoft software on their platforms for as low as $10. The listings, which were removed by yesterday, offered so-called "lifetime subscriptions" where users sold product keys at a lower price than official retailers.

8 Lenders act against Hyflux

A group of bank lenders has succeeded - on their second try - in getting the High Court's approval to file an application to put Hyflux under judicial management after two years of restructuring still left the water treatment firm's creditors high and dry.

9 Fina World Cup leg called off

The opening Sept 4-6 leg of the Fina Swimming World Cup series is the latest major local sporting event to fall victim to the coronavirus crisis. It was last called off in 2015 owing to the haze, and follows the cancellation of the Formula One night race and Singapore rugby sevens, among others.

10 3 in 4 consume arts digitally

Three out of four Singaporeans consumed the arts via digital media last year, even before Covid-19 drove arts performances online. This is a 14 percentage point increase from 2017, according to the National Arts Council's latest Population Survey On The Arts released yesterday. The biennial survey showed markedly positive trends across the board for arts attendances and perceptions in Singapore.

