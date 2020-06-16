1 Duterte critic found guilty

Veteran Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, whose website has put President Rodrigo Duterte under tough scrutiny, was convicted of cyber libel yesterday and faces up to six years in jail, in a ruling widely seen as a blow to media freedom. Ressa, editor of Rappler, was charged over a 2012 article that alleged ties between a Philippine businessman and a High Court judge.

2 Reopening phase two on Fri

More restrictions will be eased on Friday, in phase two of Singapore's reopening. More businesses will open, and people can gather in groups of five. However, masks must be worn and distancing rules will still apply. But Singaporeans must remain vigilant even as the country removes more restrictions, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong.

3 New Korean elderly cluster

A health product company cluster outbreak has left South Korea grappling with a growing number of elderly coronavirus patients. Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said infections stemming from Seoul-based health product retailer Richway have spread to at least eight other places. Richway is known to be a door-to-door sales company that organises marketing events targeting elderly people.

China will have jurisdiction over "some extremely rare" national security cases in Hong Kong under a new law to be imposed on the city, a senior Chinese official said yesterday. But he said Hong Kong's national security legislation will not punish people retroactively.

Less obvious than in trade and technology but no less keen, the tussle over Beijing's leadership in international organisations, such as the World Health Organisation, is yet another front in the ongoing great power rivalry between the Chinese and the Americans, says China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei.

6 English preferred in public

There is wide acceptance that English should be the language used in the public space, although there should still be space for other languages, as diversity is a cornerstone of local identity, a study has found. The findings are the result of a study by the Institute of Policy Studies on race, religion and language, where researchers analysed data from two sets of surveys in 2013 and 2018.

7 Drive towards zero litter

Those who litter out of convenience or when no one is watching are being targeted in a new campaign launched yesterday. The Public Hygiene Council's (PHC) Dirty Litter Secrets campaign highlights the effect that litter has on the environment and public health, and is part of a larger effort by the PHC to steer Singapore towards being a Zero Litter Nation.

Private home sales shot up last month despite a full month of the circuit breaker, no new launches and a weaker economy belted by layoffs and wage cuts. There were 486 non-landed private homes moved last month, up a striking 75 per cent from the 277 sold in April.

9 Angela Lee ready to fight

One Championship's atomweight women's world champion Angela Lee's training has not been affected by the coronavirus crisis, and she is ready wherever and whenever her next fight will be held. While she says Singapore is the ideal venue, it is unlikely a tentatively scheduled event at the Indoor Stadium on July 3 will go ahead.

From famine to war, Vietnamese author Nguyen Phan Que Mai weaves into her epic novel, The Mountains Sing, stories of what her family and friends went through. She is acclaimed for her Vietnamese poetry, but this is her first novel in English. She chose to write it in a language she learnt only in eighth grade because of the dearth of translated literature by Vietnamese writers. LIFE C5

VIDEO

The Big Story

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing speaks on making a living in a Covid-19 world - how we can keep our economy competitive so that businesses can prosper, and create good jobs for Singaporeans. str.sg/blurb427

VIDEO

Wacky But True!

What is earwax made of? And how many kinds of bacteria can be found in your belly button? In this episode, we explore the "icky" side of the human body - from dandruff to athlete's foot to body odour. str.sg/blurb428