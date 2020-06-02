1 Manila lifts lockdown

Manila emerged from one of the world's longest coronavirus lockdowns yesterday, but millions of Filipinos opted to stay home over concerns of getting infected by the virus. Many companies have also advised their employees to continue working from home.

2 Overhaul of dorms coming

Some 60,000 short-term bed spaces will be created to house foreign workers in Singapore by the end of this year in the first step towards a major overhaul of dormitories announced yesterday. The dorms of the future will be designed to reduce the risk of outbreaks and respond quickly to them.

Masks, disinfection protocols and safe distancing are among the safety measures in place at schools and workplaces that reopen today. Graduating cohorts are back in school for daily lessons, while employees can return to workplaces only if necessary. Working from home remains the default for most.

4 Critical weeks ahead for EU

The European Union faces a critical few weeks as the governments of its 27 member-states continue to argue over the details of an unprecedentedly large financial aid package designed to save the continent from what could potentially be its worst economic decline since World War II.

5 Lasting impact of abuse

Early trauma and abuse can stay with a person for life - a grim reminder at a time when domestic violence is on the rise during the Covid-19 pandemic, says Professor Chong Siow Ann.

Some 1,000 digital ambassadors will be hired this month to help stallholders and seniors learn digital skills, according to job listings for the role seen by The Straits Times. These ambassadors, who will come under the new SG Digital Office, will be hired on a one-year temporary contract.

7 Infrastructure a bright spot

Amid gloomy economic forecasts triggered by the Covid-19 outbreak, infrastructure remains a bright spot that can increase business activity and employment, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah. She was speaking at a virtual signing ceremony to launch an infrastructure capability development programme.

8 CIMB clients fight rate hike

A group of 25 CIMB Bank customers have come together to fight the bank's decision to raise mortgage rates for some of its packages amid the Covid-19 outbreak. They have set up a website to spread awareness and have written to the bank and the relevant authorities.

9 SportSG eases training ban

Several national athletes welcomed yesterday's announcement by Sport Singapore (SportSG) that said those who have qualified or are close to qualifying for next year's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be allowed to resume training "under controlled conditions" at selected venues from today.

10 Snowpiercer now a TV show

Director Bong Joon-ho's biggest success before Parasite was Snowpiercer. The post-apocalyptic tale is about a train perpetually circling the globe. The film has now been adapted into a TV series starring Jennifer Connelly. She said the story has a strange resonance amid the coronavirus pandemic as it deals with the class divide and alienation.

Wisest course for S'pore

Join senior health correspondent Salma Khalik and a panel of medical experts as they discuss how Singapore can transition safely into the three phases of reopening after the circuit breaker. str.sg/blurb403

Help for Ubin residents

How did Pulau Ubin residents fare when the circuit breaker kicked in? Some have been getting help from the National Parks Board's Community Liaison Team, set up in August last year to address their needs. str.sg/blurb404