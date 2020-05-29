President Rodrigo Duterte has announced that he is lifting the lockdown in the Philippines from June 1. But experts warn that the move is premature as the lockdown has not led to a discernible drop in coronavirus infections.

A decision will be made in the middle of next month on whether conditions are right for Singapore to reopen almost its entire economy and allow a range of activities by the end of the month. This move into phase two of Singapore's calibrated reopening will hinge on keeping the community spread of Covid-19 low and stable over the next two weeks.

A possible link between Covid-19 and the risk of thrombosis - the formation of blood clots - in patients has led to some concerns that people who do not know they have been infected may still be at risk of the more serious consequences of these blood clots.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Indians to support domestic manufacturing in a bid to ease the impact from the coronavirus pandemic. But the call has raised concerns that India is moving towards protectionism.

High up in the Arctic circle, manoeuvres under way that involve Russia, China and the United States are centred on geostrategic concerns familiar to South-east Asia, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

Aside from the usual complaints about noise pollution, a key source of unhappiness is cigarette smoke. The National Environment Agency has been receiving more complaints about smokers since the circuit breaker measures kicked in. The increase was largely related to smoking in corridors, staircases and residential homes.

An orthopaedic surgeon has been suspended for eight months for not giving a patient sufficient medical leave following an accident. Dr Kevin Yip Man Hing, who practises at Singapore Sports and Orthopaedic Clinic at Gleneagles Medical Centre, was suspended last year for a similar infraction - also for eight months. He faced five charges in the latest case.

Singapore's top court ruled in favour of a claim by Noble Group's former chief executive Ricardo Leiman to millions of unpaid shares, overturning an earlier ruling while upholding that he was not entitled to his bonus.

Sport Singapore (SportSG) is supporting sports enterprises affected by the Covid-19 pandemic with a $3 million Enterprise, Innovation and Capability grant. The grant is aimed at helping eligible businesses such as gyms, health and fitness studios and sports event organisers enhance their digital capabilities in line with safe distancing requirements during the outbreak.



Macau's legendary "King of Gambling" Stanley Ho (above) died on Tuesday at the age of 98. The billionaire tycoon, who rose to riches through chaotic times, had a colourful life both in and out of his world-famous casinos, which made Macau one of the key gambling destinations in the world, overtaking even "Sin City" Las Vegas of the United States.

