Thailand will use 17 television channels for a nationwide distance-learning programme, each devoted to a specific standard - from kindergarten to high school - amid the Covid-19 outbreak, according to the Education Minister. Slowing numbers of new cases have prompted the country to cautiously allow some businesses to reopen this week.

Coronavirus testing has started for all 30,000 staff and residents in Singapore's residential care homes for the elderly and is expected to be finished by early next month, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong yesterday.

Less than five months after it was first identified, the coronavirus is managing to throw up a series of medical mysteries - from blood clots to strokes to digestive problems - that are confounding the scientific community. From head to foot, Covid-19 causes a fiendish variety of symptoms. While some are relatively mild, others may be fatal.

Malaysia's Parliament will allow a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin moved by his predecessor Mahathir Mohamad, although it is unlikely that it will be held in the upcoming one-day sitting on May 18. Speaker Ariff Yusof said yesterday that the motion was in accordance with regulations.

Quarantining people exerts a mental and emotional toll that needs attention, says Professor Chong Siow Ann, highlighting the need to attend to people's mental health during the pandemic.

A total of 37 local mosques have contributed $600,000 to SGUnited Buka Puasa, a ground-up effort to provide meals to members of the Muslim community to break fast during Ramadan. The initiative aims to provide 20,000 meals a day to healthcare workers and their families and others in need.

President Halimah Yacob has expressed her hope that Singaporeans would extend their generosity towards underserved communities that have not been in the spotlight during the Covid-19 outbreak. In a Facebook post yesterday, she said that causes not related to Covid-19 are important in Singapore's continuing efforts to build an inclusive society.

The Housing Board resale volume has hit a record low, plunging 78.3 per cent last month from March, as circuit breaker measures curbed house viewings. Just 423 flats changed hands last month, 78.1 per cent lower than in the same month last year, estimates from real estate portal SRX showed yesterday.

Formula One boss Chase Carey is upbeat that a truncated season can be completed, even as he admitted for the first time on Thursday "the remote possibility of no racing" this year owing to the coronavirus. But the American expects the sport to return to its previous growth curve next year.

Authorised vehicle dealers have largely been adhering to rules regarding the cessation of non-essential businesses during the circuit breaker. However, some parallel importers, used-car dealers and motorcycle retailers are still delivering vehicles - treading a grey area between the curbs and legislative loopholes.

Blind but he never lost sight of dream

Childhood cancer left Mr John Danesh Krishnan blind. Despite his struggles to adapt to a mainstream school, he excelled and is on his way to fulfilling his dream of becoming a lawyer. str.sg/blurb361

All in the same fight

It is all hands on deck at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and Jurong Community Hospital in the west as healthcare workers care for rising numbers of Covid-19 patients from foreign worker dormitories. str.sg/blurb362