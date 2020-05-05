1 Malaysia eases curbs

Some went back to their offices, joggers hit the streets and a few restaurants welcomed diners again as Malaysia began easing coronavirus controls yesterday after nearly seven weeks, as the country tries to revive the flagging economy. But the fear of contracting Covid-19 appeared to be keeping many Malaysians indoors.

2 Prepare for long virus battle

Singapore must dig in for a long battle against the coronavirus but the Government will consider further easing circuit breaker measures in a month's time, if the situation improves, Parliament was told yesterday. Three ministers delivered statements on Singapore's response to the outbreak.

3 Japan extends decree

Japan's state of emergency decree over the coronavirus, which was set to expire tomorrow, will be extended until May 31, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said yesterday. He also urged the public to get used to a "new lifestyle" in the Covid-19 age that will continue even after the imminent threat eases.

4 Trump vows early vaccine

US President Donald Trump relaunched his election campaign on Sunday with a live television event inside the iconic Lincoln Memorial, promising an early coronavirus vaccine and urging Americans to put the pandemic behind them to embrace an "incredible" future.

5 China needs hukou reform

Reform of the hukou, or household registration system, and other changes are needed even more now if China is to keep its economy going and preserve social stability, says global affairs correspondent Goh Sui Noi. OPINION A13

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have applied for around 2,500 loans amounting to about $1.9 billion since the beginning of March. The value of these loans, taken out under Enterprise Singapore's financing schemes, is about six times the credit extended over the same period of March 2 to April 30 last year.

7 Future of fossil fuels

With nations imposing lockdowns and restricting movement to curb the spread of the coronavirus, carbon-intensive fossil fuels have seen a drop in demand. While experts acknowledge that "pent-up" demand for fossil fuels is likely to return once restrictions are lifted, the experience offers insights into their future, they say.

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) in Singapore slumped to a new 11-year low last month, as firms struggled with order cancellations as a result of global coronavirus containment measures. The PMI came in at 44.7 for last month, down 0.7 point from March's 45.4 reading, making for a third straight month of contraction.

9 Sports events need to adapt

Singapore's reputation and track record will be a major factor in helping to attract large sports events after the coronavirus crisis is over. But experts and officials say that organisers will need to adapt and adjust to reality, and that costs will rise owing to greater restrictions.

10 Gallery evolves to survive

Chan + Hori Contemporary is closing its Gillman Barracks space from June 30. Instead of a permanent gallery, it will utilise pop-up spaces and festivals for exhibitions. The firm will also be pivoting to focus on becoming a curatorial, advisory and artists' management business.

