1 Thailand eases curbs

Thailand yesterday eased some of its restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus, allowing people nationwide to exercise in parks, eat out and get haircuts. The country has been in a state of emergency since late March, and has now reported single-digit new coronavirus infections daily in the past week.

Working from home will continue to be the norm even as circuit breaker measures are eased, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing yesterday as he laid out Singapore's strategy for gradually reopening its economy. Mr Chan said that even as Singapore opens up, it must maintain its vigilance.

3 8 of 13 states to keep curbs

Eight of Malaysia's 13 states will continue to impose a partial shutdown to tackle the coronavirus, despite a central government move to allow most businesses to resume operations from today. These states say they will ease restrictions after addressing safety concerns and ensuring they can comply with social distancing and contact tracing requirements.

4 Call for immigration reform

Australia's opposition party Labor has called for a reduction in migrant numbers after the Covid-19 pandemic, saying the country's historic reliance on immigration to boost growth has hurt local workers.

Beijing's handling of diplomacy in the Covid-19 pandemic is pushing Europe away, when the continent has long held a benign view of its relations with China, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

Some 800 Singapore Airlines cabin crew are currently utilising the skills they have learnt on the job for alternative roles, helping Singapore's fight against the coronavirus outbreak. Besides serving in hospitals, they have also been deployed as transport ambassadors at public transport hubs.

7 OCBC to help needy again

More than 50,000 people, including migrant workers, will receive supermarket vouchers or other necessities with a $1.23 million donation by OCBC Bank. The bank said in a statement last Tuesday that it will be providing 1,000 Singaporean families with $800 in supermarket vouchers each.

Local insurers have paid out at least $1 million to policyholders for Covid-19-related claims and benefits over the past three months. Five insurance firms said claims in March and last month were not significantly higher than in previous years, although they added that it is hard to estimate the exact impact of the outbreak on operations.

Joseph Lin knows he is not National Basketball Association material, but hopes to do well enough to play against his older brother Jeremy, an NBA title winner, in the China Basketball Association. As for now, he just wants to be a success in the Asean Basketball League with his Taiwanese team.

10 New comedy on adoption

The vetting process for adopting a child is often far more demanding than conceiving one naturally. New Apple TV+ series Trying finds both the comedy and pathos in this. It follows a London couple, Jason (Rafe Spall) and Nikki (Esther Smith), as they try and fail to conceive, then decide to try and adopt.

