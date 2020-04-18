President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to place the Philippines under a martial law-like lockdown, as he expressed his frustration that more and more people were ignoring restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus. He warned that security forces could step in to enforce the curbs.

Singapore reported 623 new coronavirus cases yesterday, taking the total number of cases to 5,050. The number of cases linked to foreign workers in dormitories continues to rise, accounting for 558 of yesterday's new cases.

A Facebook post which alleged that the police had fined a delivery rider $300 for wearing a piece of cloth as a mask is false. The Government has invoked the fake news law against The Temasek Review, which perpetuated the falsehood. This comes amid a growing wave of coronavirus-related fake news that the authorities have had to debunk.

Of the 24 million applicants in Thailand for the "No One Left Behind" scheme, which promises 5,000 baht (S$218) in cash every month for three months to help them during the Covid-19 outbreak, only about 3.2 million received the first payment. The government had wrongly categorised some as farmers, who come under a different scheme.

Charities in business are often set up as private limited companies - but they handle public funds. New structures are needed for these hybrid organisations, with updated governance rules, says board director Willie Cheng in the By Invitation column.

Three men were hauled to court yesterday for allegedly breaching orders that required them to stay in amid the coronavirus outbreak. Singaporean Foo Ching Guan, 32, allegedly left his home after being served a stay-home notice, while an Indian national and a Chinese national are each accused of leaving their places of isolation.

To ensure that students are fairly assessed after the implementation of full home-based learning, the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) will be making adjustments in some GCE-level coursework submission deadlines and examination dates for A-level H3 subjects.

More than 140,000 employers of local workers have started receiving the first Jobs Support Scheme payout. The Straits Times looks at seven things that companies should know about the payouts.

The Spanish Football Association has proposed that the current La Liga standings be used to determine the spots for European competitions next season in the event play cannot restart owing to the coronavirus crisis. But the league has not given its approval, insisting that cancelling the season is not an option.

Street artist Banksy has followed official advice to stay at home during the coronavirus crisis by creating a new artwork in his bathroom that shows his trademark stencilled rats running amok around the sink and toilet. The elusive artist posted photos of the work on his Instagram on Wednesday.

PODCAST

Pandemic novels

Journalists Olivia Ho (above) and Toh Wen Li pick out some pandemic novels, from Albert Camus' seminal The Plague to Emily St John Mandel's Station Eleven, as well as books by local authors. Bookmark This! Podcast: Pandemic novels for stay-home reading

STAY-HOME GUIDE

Eight useful pantry staples

Here are eight staples to consider, chosen for their versatility. Remember to shop sensibly, sparing a thought for others. Keep calm, consider your family's needs and carry on. Stay-home guide: Eight useful pantry staples to have in the time of coronavirus