The number of active coronavirus cases in Malaysia has dropped, offering hope that its movement restrictions have helped to curb infections while allowing hospitals to focus on treatment. Its tally of recoveries now account for 53 per cent of the total 5,182 cases in the country. WORLD A13

Singapore saw its sharpest single-day spike of 728 new coronavirus cases yesterday, for a total of 4,427 cases here to date. It surpassed the previous high of 447 cases reported on Wednesday.

Healthcare workers looking for a ride home after a long shift are now finding one more easily than during the early days of the virus outbreak. GrabCare, a service started in February by ride-hailing firm Grab to address a reluctance among drivers to pick up healthcare workers for fear of infection, has grown significantly. The number of GrabCare drivers has shot up from 2,000 in early February to 10,000 this month.

Ties between Britain and China appear to have plunged, with senior minister Michael Gove openly blaming Beijing for complicating Britain's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern and Taiwan's Tsai Ing-wen have done well in managing the Covid-19 crisis. There is no knowing if women leaders will ultimately prove better in tackling the pandemic, but some of Asia's alpha males could certainly have done better, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.



Madam Susie Koh (right) and her son Joshua Tan in their half-renovated four-room BTO flat in Sengkang. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



About 300 home owners and contractors asked the Housing Board if they could continue renovation works after circuit breaker measures kicked in last week. Only a few were allowed to do so, before all works ceased on April 9.

Restaurant owners have come together to petition food delivery platforms to lower their commissions, as strict distancing measures threaten their survival. Their petition on Change.org has garnered over 2,500 signatures.

Sustainable financing is gaining traction in South-east Asia with green loans and bond issuances rocketing across the region last year, with Singapore leading the way. The amount of green bonds and loans issued in the region was almost double that of 2018.

Born in Singapore, Australian rugby sevens player Chloe Dalton ran cross-country and played basketball before embarking on a two-year journey to pursue her Olympic dream. She won a rugby gold in Rio 2016.

Walt Disney's drive to make its family-friendly films even more family-friendly is drawing both criticism and praise. After a movie reviewer noted that the Disney+ streaming service had covered up the bare bottom of star Daryl Hannah in the 1984 film Splash, Twitter users griped about how the integrity of a classic film was compromised. But the move was applauded by a children's media advocacy group.

#STAYHOME READS

Love, loyalty and resilience

Take a break from all the Covid-19 coverage, and immerse yourself in stories and videos - from favourite reads to light-hearted clips - that The Straits Times newsroom has produced over the years. str.sg/blurb323

VIDEO

From caregiver to cancer survivor

When her sister and father were diagnosed with cancer, Ms Cara Chew took on the heavy responsibility of caring for them. Then, she was struck by the disease herself. See how she coped. str.sg/blurb324