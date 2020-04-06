1 KL plans more help

Malaysia's movement control order was into its 19th day yesterday, with officials seeing a ray of hope as new Covid-19 cases have not soared. Apart from trying to save lives, the government is also worried about the health of the weakened economy, with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin set to announce measures for micro-businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises this week.

2 Two dorms on lockdown

Around 20,000 workers at S11 Dormitory @ Punggol and Westlite in Toh Guan will be quarantined in their rooms for the next 14 days, as the two dormitories with large numbers of Covid-19 cases were gazetted as isolation areas to stem transmission of the coronavirus.

3 Last straw for businesses

The coronavirus outbreak has wreaked havoc on businesses, as a total of 239 companies went into liquidation in the first three months of the year, compared with 287 for the whole of last year, according to Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority data. Another 19,000 firms ceased operations between January and last month.

4 Chinese rights lawyer freed

A leading Chinese human rights lawyer has been freed from prison after almost five years behind bars, his wife said yesterday. Mr Wang Quanzhang was detained in 2015 in a crackdown on over 200 lawyers and government critics in China as President Xi Jinping tightened his grip on power.

The global health crisis will have profound consequences on the political systems of the West. Much will depend on the economic impact of the pandemic, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

A survey has shown that although most Singaporeans are worried about the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the economy, they have confidence in the Government's response. Of the 500 respondents, 73 per cent said a recession is likely to occur, while 63 per cent said a severe recession is likely.

7 No COE bidding in April

Certificate of entitlement (COE) bidding exercises for this month will be suspended with the month-long heightened distancing measures taking effect tomorrow, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said yesterday. LTA added that it will continue to monitor the situation and update on subsequent bidding exercises.

8 Low rates tempt investors

Record low interest rates are tempting some retail investors in Singapore to load up on debt to buy shares, just as the coronavirus outbreak creates the most volatile markets since the 2008 financial crisis. Data shows that bank financing for stock purchases by retail investors rebounded in February after three consecutive months of decline.

9 Exercise with limitations

From tomorrow to May 4, all sports and physical activities involving groups should stop, except for those involving people in the same household, to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. This includes personal training sessions and social games, said national sports agency Sport Singapore in an advisory yesterday.

10 Notes of comfort

Musicians are using their star power to raise funds for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic - or simply to raise spirits. They include singer Elton John (below) hosting a livestream concert with top acts performing from their living rooms and cellist Yo-Yo Ma offering comfort with classical pieces on social media.