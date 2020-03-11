WORLD

Dutch King Willem-Alexander apologised to Indonesia yesterday for "excessive violence" during the former colony's independence struggle in the 1940s. This is the monarchy's first such admission of regret to the nation.

All social activities for seniors organised by government agencies will be suspended for 14 days in measures to protect a group particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus. Thousands of courses and activities at community centres and residents' committees will be put on hold.

American forces have started pulling out of two bases in Afghanistan, said a United States official yesterday, the day peace talks between Kabul and the Taleban were due to start despite widespread violence and a political crisis.

The battle between the Saudis and Russians over the direction of the global oil market lies at the heart of Sunday's oil price crash, which will hurt both countries as well as other oil producers. Singapore's oil services sector will also be affected, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

The Agency for Science, Technology and Research and National University of Singapore are teaming up with a healthcare company to study liver disease in Asians, focusing on non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Prosecutors yesterday appealed for an undergraduate to be jailed for at least three weeks for molesting a woman at an MRT station, arguing there was no link between his good academic performance and his propensity for reform.

Singapore residents whose travel plans to Japan between March 1 and May 31 were cancelled can share what their disrupted trip meant to them through the Gardens by the Bay website this week, for a chance to win free tickets to the Sakura Matsuri, Japanese for Cherry Blossom Festival, which was launched yesterday at the Gardens' Flower Dome.

Telco M1 laid off about 50 staff last month, citing restructuring efforts. The company said that it will, along with the Singapore Industrial and Services Employees' Union, ensure fair treatment and compensation packages for all affected employees.

Sporting events at all levels in Italy will be suspended until April 3 after Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced that his country was being placed under lockdown to beat the coronavirus in Europe's worst-affected country. There are now doubts over how its top-flight Serie A football league competition will conclude.

Many celebrities have been taking part in the "Flip the Switch" challenge, which originated from video-sharing platform TikTok and is set to the song Nonstop (2018) by Drake. They include United States Senator Elizabeth Warren as well as singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and her fiance.

In this special episode, senior health correspondent Salma Khalik speaks to some of Singapore's top Covid-19 experts on what to expect in battling the outbreak for the next three months. str.sg/blurb259

Dr Ian Mendenhall, principal research scientist at Duke-NUS Medical School, talks about his research into animal-borne viruses, and the importance of understanding the viruses and bacteria present in animals. str.sg/blurb260