A helicopter carrying Philippine National Police chief, General Archie Gamboa, crashed at a police camp south of Manila yesterday morning, injuring him, three other generals and four others aboard. The helicopter had just taken off from the police compound when its propeller snagged on an electrical wire, causing the crash.

As infections outside China grow at "alarming rates", Singapore should prepare to have Covid-19 around for a long time and brace itself for more cases, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said in Parliament. The coronavirus outbreak could also delay the completion of big projects such as Changi Airport's Terminal 5.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is under pressure on multiple fronts, but he appears more focused on steadying the administration in Putrajaya, in the belief that the politics will fall into place once the temperature cools over the sudden change of government last week.

European Union members said on Wednesday that they strongly reject Turkey's use of migratory pressure and backed Greece's border crackdown. Greece has blocked nearly 35,000 migrants from crossing into its territory illegally since Turkey opened its border.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is not the only Asian leader hit by the impact of the coronavirus epidemic. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is also feeling the strain from the outbreak, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

Indonesian domestic helper Anindia Afiyantari, 32, was sentenced to two years in jail after pleading guilty to three terrorism financing charges. She had contributed $130 last year to support terrorist acts. She was the third Indonesian maid in recent weeks to be dealt with in Singapore courts over similar offences.

All Housing Board towns will have cycling paths by 2023, and the cycling network will be almost doubled to 800km by that year. This is two years ahead of schedule, and is part of the Government's $1 billion Islandwide Cycling Network Programme.

Retail in Singapore remains in the doldrums, with takings at the till falling in January - the 12th consecutive month of decline. The motor trade saw turnover plunging 33.6 per cent. More gloom is expected ahead with the coronavirus outbreak hitting tourist arrivals and deterring consumers from going out.

Singapore's first privatised football team, Lion City Sailors, have high expectations about winning the Singapore Premier League. They will kick off their campaign tonight against minnows Tanjong Pagar United, who are back following a five-year absence after having strengthened their financial position.



The global release of the new James Bond film, No Time To Die, was postponed on Wednesday amid the coronavirus disruption that has closed movie theatres in China and caused widespread headaches for other Hollywood productions. The release of English actor Daniel Craig's last outing as Agent 007 will be postponed from early next month to November.

