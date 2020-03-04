1 Mount Merapi erupts

Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano erupted yesterday morning, sending a 6km column of ash into the air and triggering the closure of the airport in the nearby city of Solo on the densely populated Java island, the authorities said. Mount Merapi is one of Indonesia's most active volcanoes.

2 Entry restrictions expanded

Visitors who have travelled to South Korea, Iran or northern Italy within the last 14 days will be barred from entering Singapore. All travellers with fever or other symptoms of respiratory illness entering the country may be required to undergo a Covid-19 swab test at the checkpoint.

3 Call to pass on tax rebates

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said commercial landlords who do not pass on property tax rebates to their tenants during this period are being short-sighted. Some landlords have been dragging their feet in giving rental rebates to food and beverage operators hit hard by the Covid-19 outbreak.

4 Muhyiddin vows clean govt

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's pledge to appoint a "clean" Cabinet appears to have precluded the appointment of top Umno figures slapped with graft charges. On Monday, he acknowledged the public's desire for a corruption-free government.

With more experts believing that the coronavirus outbreak cannot be contained, the world has to adapt to living with it. This requires changes in business practices and massive investments in public health, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

6 Local AI translation engine

SG Translate, a translation engine developed by the authorities, will improve the translations of the four official languages in Singapore. The engine is powered by artificial intelligence and trained with data from government communication materials, so it is able to translate specific local terms, such as Medisave and Pioneer Generation.

7 More security for home staff

Personnel at the Singapore Boys' Home and Singapore Girls' Home will receive protective gear such as shields, goggles and vests, after a 2018 riot at the former left staff injured. The Ministry of Social and Family Development reviewed and strengthened its security measures after the riot, such as by stepping up joint exercises with the police.

8 Manufacturing badly hit

Manufacturing in Singapore shrank last month at the fastest pace in more than five years as factories felt the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The slide in the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for last month in Singapore also shows the trouble that may be in store for the labour market.

9 Virus looms over Euro 2020

With 100 days to go till Euro 2020 is set to kick off, the tournament's destiny will be in the hands of governments and health authorities and not the sport's ruling organisations. The coronavirus outbreak threatens to derail the 24-team championship, which is due to be held in 12 cities in 12 nations.

One of the region's longest-lasting Malay rock bands, Malaysia's Lefthanded, will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a concert for its Singapore fans at the Capitol Theatre on Saturday. The concert will feature Singaporean veteran singer-songwriter Ramli Sarip, who played a pivotal role in the band's formative years.

