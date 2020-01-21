1 Workers rally in Jakarta

Several thousand Indonesian workers held a peaceful rally outside Parliament yesterday to protest against planned changes to labour laws as part of government reforms aimed at creating jobs and boosting investment in South-east Asia's biggest economy. Unions have slammed the changes as being too pro-business amid worries they could increase the risk of mass firings. WORLD A13

Singapore's fourth-generation leaders are determined to build a future of progress and prosperity for Singaporeans, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat. He called on "all Singaporeans to work with us, and with each other" to tackle the challenges facing the nation.

3 Local brands leave Naiise

Things are not looking very nice for Naiise, the go-to store for local designers and Singapore-themed products. A number of home-grown brands and local creatives who were given a leg-up by the multi-label retailer when they first launched now have one foot out the door, citing overdue payments for goods sold.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said yesterday that the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition's recent by-election losses were not an indication that it would lose the next general election. PH has lost five out of 10 by-elections held since May 2018, when it wrested power from Barisan Nasional.

In giving President Tsai Ing-wen a resounding victory in elections earlier this month, Taiwan's voters signalled their rebuff of China's overtures for reunification. Other shifts in China and the United States on the Taiwan issue have also reduced room for compromise and raised the likelihood of conflict, says Professor Hugh White.

The cost of combating and preventing drug crime, rehabilitating users and the losses incurred by drug users themselves amounted to $1.2 billion in 2015, according to Nanyang Technological University researchers. This is despite a lower drug abuse rate as compared with other countries.

Pirates on sampans struck the same barge twice in broad daylight in the Singapore Strait last Saturday, escaping both times with pieces of scrap metal. The incidents took place at 11.30am and 4pm in the waters between Singapore and Batam as the barge was en route to Vietnam, and happened about 20km apart.

Expanding overseas will be smoother for budding technology companies when the Korea Startup Centre opens in Singapore in May, allowing South Korean firms to plug into the city-state's vibrant start-up ecosystem. The centre will be run by South Korea's Ministry of SMEs and Startups with support from Enterprise Singapore.

9 Coco eclipses Venus again

Months after stunning seven-time Major singles champion Venus Williams at Wimbledon, teenage tennis sensation Coco Gauff repeated the feat in the first round of the Australian Open yesterday. The 15-year-old won 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 in her first main draw appearance as a direct Grand Slam qualifier.

10 2 new faces at Substation

The Substation has appointed two new artistic directors to oversee a fresh line-up of events at the independent arts venue. Artist-curator Woon Tien Wei, 44, and classically trained Odissi dancer Raka Maitra, 50, assumed their new roles on Jan 6, taking over the mantle from former artistic director Alan Oei.

