1 3 found dead in Java cave

Three university students were found dead in a cave in Indonesia's West Java province after they were trapped inside by flood waters. Rescuers, however, managed to find five people alive in the cave.

2 China to cut import tariffs

China will cut import tariffs on a wide range of goods, including food, consumer items and some high-tech components, a move that analysts say is a reflection of Beijing's commitment to more open and liberal trade.

3 Christmas curbs under fire

Dharmasraya and Sijunjung, two Christian-minority regencies in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, have come under fire from civil society and rights groups for restricting Christmas celebrations to within church premises only. Neither regency has a church, so Christians there will have to travel to the nearest church, which is some 142km and 40km away, respectively.

Cross-strait ties are a key issue in the coming Taiwanese polls, with candidates warning that victory for their opponents will spell the end of Taiwan as the people know it, says global affairs correspondent Goh Sui Noi.

5 Breaking barriers in schools

More mainstream schools are now better equipped to help students with special needs. The Ministry of Education funds around $200,000 a year in assistive technology devices such as video magnification systems and talking calculators.

A Singaporean man, facing deportation after being jailed in Hong Kong for cheating, made claims to the territory's Torture Claims Appeal Board that he faced serious personal harm from a relative if he returned to Singapore. The judge, not buying Kevin Ong Siu Sin's story, threw out his bid to appeal against his deportation order.

On the tech front, two of the biggest shake-ups for Singapore were the nation's decision to start its 5G roll-out next year with four spot-coverage networks in the interests of speed, and signs of an imminently splintered tech world as Huawei was forced to ditch Android and launch its own operating system.

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) has acquired seven purpose-built student accommodation assets in Britain for £411 million (S$720 million). This will add 2,383 beds to SPH's portfolio, bringing the total number to 7,726 beds across 18 cities in Britain and Germany.

Confusion surrounds Gombak United's supposed comeback to the Singapore Premier League after a seven-year break. While some local footballers have been offered contracts, chairman John Yap says he has heard only talk about this and has not been approached by the Football Association of Singapore.

The film Official Secrets, which opens here on Thursday, is about young whistle-blower Katharine Gun, played by actress Keira Knightley. Oscar-winning director Gavin Hood tells Life why he was drawn to her story.

'Plant whisperer' pays it forward

Botanist Veera Sekaran grew up poor, and a lawyer paid some of his school fees. Find out how The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2019 nominee gives back by hiring former convicts and more.

A hug from mum in jail

"Open visits" are special because, unlike the twice-a-month normal visits, jailed mothers get to hug their children. Watch families reunite during an open visit, which happens twice a year.