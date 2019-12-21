Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak yesterday took an oath to swear that he had never ordered any individual to kill Mongolian national Altantuya Shaariibuu, denying an accusation made by a former police commando who was convicted of the murder that took place in 2006.

President Xi Jinping has warned foreign countries that China will not tolerate interference in Hong Kong and Macau, as he praised Macau's patriotism.

A Singapore Armed Forces full-time national serviceman (NSF) has injured his spine during parachute training in Taiwan. His condition is stable after surgery.

Another key by-election is taking place in Thailand tomorrow. The vote will be a battle between the ruling coalition and opposition Pheu Thai Party.

Singaporeans live in a First World city but have some very bad habits. To be a First World people, let us stop littering, be considerate and remember our basic manners, says Professor Tommy Koh.

The weekend before Christmas is historically the busiest part of the year for Changi Airport, and this year, 20 per cent more staff have been deployed at the check-in and immigration counters to make sure things run smoothly. The increase is for both back-end and front-line staff who help passengers operate the check-in kiosks.

After he was befriended by a couple, an 83-year-old businessman paid them $120,000 in cash for valuable items said to have been found in an unearthed urn. But he discovered he had been scammed after checking the items, which included 159 bogus gold ingots, six fake gold Buddha statues and old Chinese currency.

The Phuket hotel owned by a failed Singapore-based property developer will not be liquidated, its management has said. Several hundred retail investors from Singapore have been left in the lurch after the Castlewood Group went into liquidation.

Next month's Asean Para Games has been delayed, possibly to March, owing to budget constraints of host nation the Philippines. The Singapore team could be affected, including incurring costs in rescheduling flights. Some athletes may also miss out owing to work and school matters.

Plant sculptures of things like the 12 Chinese zodiac animals will be the highlight of Gardens by the Bay's upcoming Chinese New Year floral show, Dahlia Dreams. It is collaborating with Chinese company Beijing Florascape to present these elaborate floral displays.

