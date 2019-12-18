1 Floods ease in Johor

The flood situation in Malaysia's worst-hit state Johor improved yesterday, with the authorities closing several temporary evacuation centres and allowing many flood victims to return home. But the weatherman has warned of thunderstorms in other parts of the country, including Kuala Lumpur.

2 Cycling network expansion

An expansion in the cycling network by threefold may be brought forward before the original deadline of 2030 as the Government moves to improve infrastructure amid e-scooter users' concerns about connectivity. The new aim is to expand the network from 440km to about 1,300km a couple of years earlier than targeted, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min.

3 Phuket resort project sours

About 930 retail investors who put in money into a Phuket hotel resort project might be left high and dry as the real estate developer is now in liquidation. The investors are owed about $91 million in total, and some have lodged a police report.

4 Protests mount in India

Indian student protests that turned into violent clashes with police galvanised opposition nationwide yesterday to a new law that provides a path to citizenship for non-Muslim migrants who entered the country illegally from several neighbouring countries. By yesterday, there were street protests in at least 25 cities across the country.

5 Five myths about protests

The year has seen protest movements rock societies around the world, with many people believing they are fuelled by social media or that violent protests work better than peaceful ones. But these are just two of five myths around protest movements, say Ms Maria J. Stephan and Mr Adam Gallagher.

6 Upset over grading system

The Security Association Singapore said changes made to the grading system of the annual Security Agencies Grading Exercise give a false impression that security industry standards have stagnated. Although nearly the same number of agencies received an A grade this year compared with last year, the group said more agencies actually scored better this year.

7 Jailed for molestation

While giving a student a lift, a male secondary school teacher in charge of a uniformed group co-curricular activity molested him. The boy was not the only victim. Between 2015 and 2017, he molested seven teenagers. The man, now 39, was yesterday sentenced to 26 months in jail and given three strokes of the cane.

8 One more SGX listing loss

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) is facing yet another company delisting, which would bring the total for this year to 25. Experts noted that the Singapore bourse is facing increasing competition from Hong Kong, Malaysia and Thailand for listings.

9 Bright hopes for cycling

There were no golds from the recent SEA Games, but Singapore Cycling Federation president Hing Siong Chen is happy with the return of one silver and two bronzes from the Philippines in the road events. And the outlook is bright with the possible launch of a men's professional continental road cycling team and the proposed velodrome in Kallang, he said.

10 Booming burger sales

American burger joint Five Guys Singapore marked its launch at Plaza Singapura on Monday with about 100 people in line prior to the store's opening at 11am. By 7pm on Monday, more than 1,000 burgers and 500 milkshakes had been sold.

VIDEO

How MRT map evolved

An old version of Singapore's MRT map used varied colours for different directions of travel. It has changed over the years. Look back at how it has done so even as a new map was unveiled this month. str.sg/blurb111

VIDEO

Home-bathing for bed-bound seniors

A team of three persons is needed to bathe a bed-bound person, including a nursing aide who checks on his vital signs. Watch how it is done with a special bathing tub assembled in the senior's home. str.sg/blurb112