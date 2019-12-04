WORLD

1 Temple collapse kills 3

At least three people died and 13 others were injured after a Buddhist temple under construction in Siem Reap collapsed on Monday. Workers were pouring cement for the ceiling of the temple when it suddenly collapsed, trapping the workers and two monks who were helping them.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 New guidelines for doctors

Doctors will be given guidelines on what they need to tell patients about more common procedures, in recommendations to ensure patients are better able to make informed decisions about their own treatment and that doctors are not unfairly penalised for omissions.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Stabilising housing market

The amount of private residential housing under the Government Land Sales programme has been kept largely unchanged for the first half of next year. Analysts say this should help to stabilise the property market in the face of slowing economic growth, a supply overhang and moderating bids by developers in the wake of cooling measures.

WORLD

4 China calibrates reaction

Beijing has calibrated its retaliation to show its displeasure over the United States' passage last week of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act while leaving open the possibility of a Phase 1 trade deal.

OPINION

5 Regulating personal choices

When should governments step in to regulate personal decisions? A cost-benefit analysis suggests that when those actions impose a cost on society, such as when protests disrupt property rights, there is good reason for a government to curb such actions.

HOME

6 Sasa's exit surprises many

The news of cosmetics giant Sasa's decision to pull out of the Singapore market has taken its workers and customers here by surprise. Shop staff interviewed yesterday said that they learnt of the exit from social media posts and media reports published the previous evening.



ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



HOME

7 LRT reliability to improve

The problematic Bukit Panjang LRT (above) should be able to match the Sengkang-Punggol LRT in reliability by 2024, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said yesterday. Currently, the 20-year-old BPLRT clocks 64,000 car-km between delays, up from 33,000 car-km in 2015.

BUSINESS

8 Salaries expected to go up

Salaries in Singapore will go up again next year, but the shortage of talent is forcing companies to resort to other incentives to retain staff, a survey found. The overall salary increase projected for next year is 3.7 per cent.

SPORT

9 S'pore's 900th Games gold

Gong Qianyun etched her name into Singapore's sporting history yesterday with victory in the SEA Games women's rapid chess event. Not only was it the country's first title in the sport at the biennial Games, but it was also the Republic's 900th gold at the multi-sport competition which began in 1959.

LIFE

10 Mark Lee on gambling

Singapore comedian Mark Lee used to throw caution to the wind, spending up to $5,000 a week placing gambling bets. He has since cleaned up his act and now appears in an eight-minute-plus video for the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Army grandma fitter than recruits

Recruits at the Basic Military Training Centre will find a grandmother - First Warrant Officer Margaret Leon - who runs faster than them. The 61-year-old has been platoon commander to recruits since 2016. str.sg/blurb87

VIDEO

Large turnout at anime fest

The C3 Anime Festival Asia kicked off on a high note last Friday as anime and cosplay fans flocked to Suntec convention centre in droves. Multimedia journalist Renee Poh was there to capture the excitement. str.sg/blurb88