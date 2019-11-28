1 Mourning UK truck deaths

With tears in their eyes and white roses in their hands, friends and relatives of the 39 Vietnamese people who were found dead in the back of a British truck last month sobbed as the first bodies to be repatriated arrived in rural Vietnam yesterday.

2 New data security plans

Recommendations by a review committee on data security in the public sector have been accepted by the Government and will be rolled out in most systems by end-2021. These include collecting and keeping a person's data only when strictly necessary.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan yesterday affirmed the strong ties between Singapore and the Philippines, as he launched the Philippine Eagles exhibit at the Jurong Bird Park, marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

4 Politics at Thanksgiving

Across America tonight, millions of families will be sitting down together for Thanksgiving dinner in a nation so bitterly divided politically that articles are appearing in the media on how families should deal with their political disagreements

5 Maintaining MRT reliability

It is a milestone: Train-km between delays has breached the one million mark. But there is no room for complacency for the MRT system, says Christopher Tan, senior transport correspondent.

More than 100 farms have benefited from a $63 million fund from the Singapore Food Agency which was set up in 2014 to help them boost yields and increase production capabilities. Singapore imports more than 90 per cent of its food, but has around 200 food farms.

Fewer drink-driving accidents occurred in the first nine months of this year, which had 114 cases compared with 130 in the same period last year. The number of offenders caught for drink driving also fell, from 1,568 in the same period last year to 1,486 this year. HOME B6

8 One Holland Village launch

The upcoming One Holland Village in Holland Drive will feature residential apartments, serviced units, as well as retail, office and community spaces. The residences open for sale on Saturday while the retail space has already signed on companies such as supermarket Cold Storage and movie theatre The Projector.

9 Uphill task for Young Lions

Coach Fandi Ahmad has issued a wake-up call to his Young Lions ahead of today's SEA Games football clash against Indonesia, which shocked defending champions Thailand 2-0 on Tuesday. Singapore, after a limp goalless draw with Laos, needs a win to have a chance of making the semi-finals of the Philippines Games from Group B.

Game Of Thrones' Emilia Clarke says the romantic comedy Last Christmas - which requires her to sing, dress up as a Christmas elf and do physical comedy - was a good fit for her real personality. She stars opposite Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Golding, whom she affectionately calls "Hen".

VIDEO

Shot at redemption

Air pistol champion Teo Shun Xie failed to make the cut for the 2017 SEA Games. But the shooter, who is known for her mental grit, feels "very confident" about this year's competition. str.sg/blurb77

VIDEO

Herbs from Kranji garden

Madam Lalitha Nair grew up learning about the benefits of herbs. She now rents a plot of land in Kranji to grow vegetables, fruit trees and herbs - including balloon vine, which she says is no longer found in local markets. str.sg/blurb78