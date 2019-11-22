1 Pope Francis in Thailand

Excited crowds waving flags of the Vatican City greeted Pope Francis on his first visit to Thailand. The Pope led a Holy Mass at the National Stadium, where a crowd of about 50,000 gathered in the afternoon. He is on a three-day pilgrimage to Thailand, as part of his week-long Asia tour.

2 Brighter economic outlook

The Singapore economy is expected to grow by 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent this year, with the outlook seemingly brighter for next year. However, external trade remained weak, leading to yet another cut in the yearly forecast for Singapore's exports.

The strategic location of Singapore and Mexico is why both countries should be "pathfinders of trade and commerce", Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said. This key similarity is why despite other differences, the two countries have stepped up exchanges in recent years, PM Lee said in an address to the Mexican Senate on Wednesday while on an official visit to the country.

4 Embassy official testifies

Mr David Holmes, a top staff member from the United States Embassy in Ukraine, was yesterday questioned about a phone call in which he says he overheard US President Donald Trump ask about the "investigation" into a political rival.

The recent election of Mr Gotabaya Rajapaksa as Sri Lanka's new president has revived speculation about the future politics involving China and India. But he must also be watched for his approach to the island's minority Tamils and Muslims, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

Singtel, Docomo Digital Singapore, King Mobile and Macro Kiosk have been fined a total of $25,000 for lapses in the sign-up processes for mobile subscription services, after some customers complained about unauthorised charges on their phone bills.

7 First responders challenge

Nine Singapore Civil Defence Force officers sprinted, climbed and hauled themselves through an obstacle course for a chance to compete in the Singapore Global Firefighters and Paramedics Challenge. The annual competition tomorrow will see participants from firefighting and emergency response teams from around the world compete in scenario-based challenges.

Carousell has agreed to merge with 701Search, the classifieds firm owned by Norwegian telco Telenor Group, in a deal that values the Singapore start-up at over US$850 million (S$1.16 billion). This means that Telenor will be Carousell's new single-largest minority shareholder.

9 Only Feng left in tourney

Yu Mengyu and Clarence Chew lost in round one of the Seamaster T2 Diamond Singapore yesterday, leaving Feng Tianwei as the only Singaporean left in the table tennis event at Our Tampines Hub. The duo lost to top opponents - Yu, 4-2 to world No. 12 Chen Xingtong of China in the women's singles, and Chew, 4-1 to No. 5 Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan in the men's singles.

10 Grammy nominee surprise

There were snubs and surprises when the Grammy awards nominations were released on Wednesday. Former United States first lady Michelle Obama was nominated for a Grammy while a number of top names in music were omitted, including Madonna and Korean boy band BTS.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Hangout with ST

Topics this week include stools and sanitation systems, with World Toilet Day on Nov 19 in mind, and Singapore making it into different lists, including the recent most beautiful city in the world ranking. str.sg/blurb67

PODCAST

Game Of Two Halves

We talk about football discipline on the home and international fronts, in the light of players, such as Raheem Sterling (above), being dropped recently from matches for various misdemeanours. str.sg/blurb68