At least five people were killed after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck the island of Mindanao in southern Philippines yesterday. The dead included a village elder who was killed in a building collapse and a child who was crushed by a cinder block. Parts of Mindanao have been reeling since they were hit by two tremors in the past two weeks.

Malaysia has decided to proceed with the construction of a cross-border Rapid Transit System (RTS) link with Singapore after several delays, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said yesterday. But Malaysia has proposed amending the scope and structure of the project to cut costs by 36 per cent.

The cancellation of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meeting by host Chile has upended hopes that a resolution to the long-running trade war between the United States and China was only weeks away. With both sides likely to resolve the trade dispute bilaterally, smaller economies will risk being frozen out of any final deal, analysts said.



A member of the riot police talking to a protester during a Halloween march in Hong Kong yesterday. PHOTO: REUTERS



Hong Kong has entered a technical recession after its economy contracted for two successive quarters, following mass protests that have rocked the city for nearly five months, government data showed yesterday. It is the worst slump the city has seen since the global financial crisis in 2009.

Scorned by protesters, Mrs Carrie Lam is the latest Chief Executive to find the powers of office illusory in dealing with the challenges Hong Kong faces. Even if she were to quit, her successor will struggle, given the structural problems of the job and the growing demands for democracy, says Professor Zheng Yongnian.

The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) has appealed against the "excessive" sentences given to a retailer and its director for infringing copyright involving the sale of Android TV boxes. The AGC said sentencing submissions had partly relied on a previous State Courts decision which was overruled.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) first warrant officer, Mohamed Farid Mohd Saleh, 36, has become the third person to be convicted in a ragging case that led to the death of full-time national serviceman Kok Yuen Chin, 22, in May last year.

GrabPay was the most popular e-wallet in Singapore over the past two years. It was followed by e-wallets DBS PayLah, FavePay, EZ-Link app and Alipay. A report released yesterday by meta-search website iPrice Group analysed more than 30 e-wallet apps, amid a rise in e-payment usage here.

Quah Ting Wen believes joining the International Swimming League (ISL) will push her to new heights in her sporting career. As a member of the United States-based swimming team DC Trident, she is the first Singaporean in the ISL, a professional league with a US$20 million (S$27 million) first-year budget.

The Beatles have "come together" to release a new record called Grow Old With Me. The good news for fans of the group, which broke up officially in 1975, came when Ringo Starr decided to do a cover of one of the last songs penned by the late John Lennon.

