1 New Parliament opens

Indonesia inaugurated 575 new members of the House of Representatives for the next five years yesterday, amid tight security after days of sometimes violent student protests. On Monday night in Jakarta, the police clashed with students, who have been demonstrating over the recent passing of the controversial anti-corruption Bill.

2 Xi calls for national unity

Chinese President Xi Jinping stood in front of Tiananmen Square yesterday morning during grand celebrations for the nation's 70th anniversary and called for national unity, while pledging to uphold China's "one country, two systems" formula.

3 Pofma appeal process set

It could cost as little as $200 and take as few as nine days to challenge a minister's decision under Singapore's fake news law, which takes effect today. The cost and speed of appeals have been set out in the subsidiary legislation of the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma).

4 New pact to spur trade

A new free trade agreement signed between Singapore and the Eurasian Economic Union will deepen ties, and catalyse greater trade and investments between both sides, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday.

As the business world has engaged more in social and political debates, some chief executives have taken to vowing to "elevate the world's consciousness" and be a moral force for good. But as seen from WeWork's recent troubles, lofty sentiments do not work with investors concerned about the bottom line.

Ms Michelle Yee Wen Lee and her husband quit their full-time jobs to become hawkers. They are a success story from the National Environment Agency's Incubation Stall Programme for hawkers. They now run a popular stall in Smith Street selling Hakka dishes and handmade yong tau foo.

7 No probation for maid abuser

A defence lawyer's suggestion that probation be given to his client Jenny Chan Yun Hui, 42, who had been convicted of repeatedly abusing her Indonesian maid, has been turned down by the district judge. The lawyer said that Chan, who is expected to be sentenced on Oct 30, has major depressive disorder.

8 Guoco Midtown growing

Singapore property developer GuocoLand's Guoco Midtown integrated mixed-use project has grown its footprint by acquiring a site in Tan Quee Lan Street for $800.19 million. When completed in the first half of 2022, the $2.4 billion project is expected to bring in an additional 10,000 office workers, residents and visitors daily.

9 Locals hold their own

Five local players are in The Straits Times' Best XI list after a thrilling and fairly competitive Singapore Premier League football season. But Brunei DPMM, champions for the second time in five years, contributed three players - the most from any club.

10 M1 Fringe Festival

The 16th edition of the M1 Singapore Fringe Festival, which will run from Jan 8 to Jan 19, will focus on the question of what unites a country and at what cost. The festival's theme is My Country And My People, inspired by Lee Tzu Pheng's 1967 poem of the same name.

VIDEO

Ninja man by night

Over eight back-breaking hours - 10pm to 6am - at Ninja Van's distribution centre, correspondent John Lui scans and sorts all manner of packages that spill forth from the world of online shopping. https://str.sg/ninja-lui

VIDEO

Back after 50 years

Mr Lai Gee, 77, grew up on Pulau Ubin, but left after he got married. Last month, with help from the Home Nursing Foundation and Accessible Ubin, he returned to his childhood home for the first time in 50 years. https://str.sg/ubinhome