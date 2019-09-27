WORLD

1 Indonesia protests go on

An Indonesian student died yesterday as thousands of people hit the streets nationwide in a wave of opposition to a major overhaul of the country's criminal code and a bid to weaken its anti-corruption agency, police said.

2 Small states 'must team up'

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Wednesday that small states must work together to advance their common interests and amplify their influence in the world, at a reception for leaders of small states at Singapore's Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

3 Trump call 'disturbing'

Multiple White House officials were "deeply disturbed" by US President Donald Trump's call with the Ukrainian President, and the administration attempted to "lock down" records of the interaction, according to a whistle-blower's complaint made public yesterday, released ahead of a hearing by the House panel.

4 US, Japan's win-win deal

The US and Japan have inked a preliminary trade deal that will cut tariffs on American agricultural goods and Japanese industrial tools, while averting the threat of higher US car duties.

5 Balancing US-India ties

Visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi was publicly feted by US President Donald Trump in a Houston stadium in a grand show of closer US-India ties. Behind the warm embrace lie hard-headed calculations that involve the balancing of the interests of both countries, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

6 Illegal-floor unit for sale

An illegal floor inside a penthouse unit at The Alexcier in Alexandra Road has been demolished and the unit put up for sale. The owner is asking for $4.2 million for the 10,506 sq ft unit, which has 16 years of lease left. The asking price, at $400 psf, is double what the owner paid, sources said.

7 Dengue cases at 3-year high

Almost 230 dengue clusters were closed in the last month alone, although the total number of cases had risen from a month ago. A total of 12,108 dengue cases for this year were reported as of Sept 21, the highest number of cases reported in three years.





8 Secure fintech talent: MAS

Singapore needs to work harder to ensure it has enough fintech talent - both local and foreign - in the coming years, said Monetary Authority of Singapore managing director Ravi Menon. Otherwise, this would become a binding constraint, he told the inaugural Singapore FinTech Awards yesterday.

9 England too strong for US

Eddie Jones rang the changes and England responded by scoring seven tries in a 45-7 thumping of the United States in humid conditions at the Kobe Stadium yesterday, just four days after their opening Rugby World Cup win over Tonga in Pool C.

10 Luxury watch exhibition

Luxury watch brand Patek Philippe will offer a peek into its watchmaking universe and its highly acclaimed timepieces at a grand exhibition at the Marina Bay Sands held from tomorrow until Oct 13. Among the pieces on display are a watch presented to Queen Victoria in 1851 as well as the first Swiss wristwatch from 1868.

Follow an ICA raid

See Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers in action as they conduct enforcement operations, using technology and the element of surprise to nab immigration offenders. https://str.sg/ica-raid

Hangout with ST

Our hosts talk to an early childhood educator and a development psychology professor from the National University of Singapore about the emergence of gifted programmes for pre-schoolers. https://str.sg/hangout83