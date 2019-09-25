WORLD

1 Protests in Indonesia

Indonesian police fired water cannon and tear gas to break up protests yesterday, as tens of thousands of students rallied in several cities nationwide over a range of issues, including a new criminal code that penalises adultery and revised laws on corruption.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 US, S'pore renew pact

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and US President Donald Trump have renewed a key defence pact which allows American forces to use Singapore's air and naval bases, extending it by another 15 years to 2035.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Credit card data stolen

The data of more than 1,700 credit cards issued by Singapore banks has been stolen and sold on the Dark Web in a single database, making it one of the biggest cases here. Skimming software is said to have infected multiple e-commerce websites frequented by Singaporeans, resulting in the theft.

WORLD

4 Google wins EU case

Google is not required to apply an European Union "right to be forgotten" rule to its search engine domains outside Europe, the EU's top court ruled in a landmark decision. The European Court of Justice handed victory in the case to the technology giant yesterday.

OPINION

5 Limits of 'climatonomics'

Economists have offered various solutions to rein in carbon emissions to combat climate change, but all of them have to also reckon with political realities, says associate editor Vikram Khanna (below).

HOME

6 New TTSH recovery scheme

A programme by Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) has helped patients recover faster after surgery. This has led to savings of an average of $2,197 for each of the more than 700 patients involved, and has almost halved the average length of hospital stay.

HOME

7 Malls generating less waste

Large shopping malls in Singapore generated 10 per cent less waste last year compared with five years ago. The National Environment Agency said the total waste generated by large malls fell from 52kg per sq m in 2014 to 47kg per sq m last year.

BUSINESS

8 Temasek's top SGX stocks

The three top-performing Singapore Exchange-listed stocks in Temasek's portfolio over the past three years were DBS Group Holdings, ST Engineering and Keppel Corp. The exchange said that the 15 SGX-listed companies in the investment firm's portfolio averaged a three-year total return of 6.1 per cent.

SPORT

9 Skating to new heights

New Singapore Ice Skating Association president Alison Chan is aiming high. While figure skating won a gold at the 2017 SEA Games and short-track speed skater Cheyenne Goh (below) became the first local Winter Olympian last year, she wants to grow the base of athletes to get even better results at world-level events.



ST FILE PHOTO



LIFE

10 Relatable show wins fans

American drama series The Good Doctor has been an unlikely ratings success in the United States since its 2017 debut. Its star, Freddie Highmore, tells The Straits Times that this is because the struggles faced by his character are surprisingly relatable.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Road to GE

With the general election possibly around the corner, how ready are the political parties here? We look at the ruling People's Action Party and the opposition camp to see how they are gearing up. https://str.sg/road2GE

VIDEO

Okinawa beckons

Although foodies are seldom heard waxing lyrical about cuisine from Okinawa, Japan's southernmost prefecture has delicious local produce, as well as warm-hearted people and a refreshing island vibe. https://str.sg/oki-nawa