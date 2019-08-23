A fresh push to repatriate Rohingya refugees to Myanmar appeared to fall flat yesterday , with no one turning up to hop on vehicles provided by Bangladesh. Members of the Muslim minority are refusing to return without guarantees for their safety and a promise that they will at last be given citizenship by Myanmar.

With a series of measures announced yesterday, needy students in universities and polytechnics will see their tuition fees slashed, as bursary amounts are set to increase next year.

If a recent controversial rap video calling out racism was allowed to remain online, then other videos with racially offensive speech would also have to be permitted, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said yesterday during a discussion on race organised by the National University of Singapore.

Japan's tallest skyscraper will dominate Tokyo's city skyline come March 2023, with developer Mori Building yesterday unveiling a new mega-project on the fringe of the glitzy Roppongi district. The development will cost about 580 billion yen (S$7.5 billion), Mori chief executive Shingo Tsuji said.

China-US tensions over trade and other issues have cast a pall over the global economy. But there is a silver lining for Asean and Singapore as firms adjust their supply chains, say chairman Simon Tay and assistant director (Asean) Jessica Wau of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs.

Researchers at a recent lecture discussed ways to manage the impact of rising temperatures worldwide, particularly in Singapore's dense urban landscape and hot weather. Ideas at the lecture included designing buildings in ways that can help lower temperatures indoors, and finding innovative ways to keep urban heat islands in check.

A 74-year-old retired electrician, who went on his very first cruise, has been declared missing by the crew of cruise ship Genting Dream. His disappearance was discovered only after the ship, which can accommodate 4,500 passengers, returned to Singapore on Aug 7.

HSBC Holdings is considering a bid for Asian operations being sold by insurer Aviva as it seeks ways to diversify its business in the region, according to sources. The potential deal would help HSBC bolster its insurance presence in Singapore and other parts of South-east Asia.

Skateboarders have had eggs and water, and even a glass bottle, thrown at them by disgruntled residents. With the sport making its debut at the SEA Games and Tokyo 2020 Olympics, skateboarder Johan Badiuzzaman hopes it will change the public's perception of skateboarders.



PHOTO: ASSOCIATED PRESS



Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (above) has reclaimed his position as the world's best-paid actor, according to a Forbes rich list. He raked in US$89.4 million (S$124 million) over 12 months, rising back to the top spot he last held in 2016. He had placed second in the past two years.

