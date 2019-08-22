Indonesia's Papua was hit by fresh unrest yesterday as more than 1,000 security personnel were sent to the restive region after violent protests that saw buildings torched and street battles between police and demonstrators. Jakarta has called for calm in its easternmost territory, where an insurgency against Indonesian rule has simmered for decades.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said companies which need support for their business plans no longer have to approach government agencies separately on specific grants, but can instead look to a single point of contact. Companies could come to the agencies with a business plan and leave it to them to find out which scheme will help the most, he said.

The Centre for Seniors said more measures are needed to help older workers plan their careers, after the announcement of the raising of the retirement and re-employment ages. A survey showed that about a quarter of older workers wanted to work and stay in their current jobs.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called on Japan and South Korea to resolve their differences through dialogue, amid concerns that worsening ties between them may threaten regional economic stability. In a meeting yesterday, top diplomats from the East Asian neighbours pledged to work together to support free trade and maintain regional growth.

As the markets finally come to terms with increased political risk, currency risk, credit risk and the growing likelihood of left-wing governments, a synchronised global recession is likely, punctuated by a step-by-step downturn, says Rana Foroohar.

As the authorities study the idea of having a minimum age for the private-hire car sector, younger drivers are saying that they are not in favour of this requirement. Currently, private-hire drivers, unlike taxi drivers who must be at least 30 years old, only need to have held a driving licence for at least two years.

The mistress of businessman Toh Eng Tiah, who is suing her to recover $2 million, told the court that he proposed to her less than a month after they first had sex. But Mr Toh's lawyer said this was unbelievable, and accused Ms Angelina Jiang of lying about the proposal.

OCBC Bank is in talks with companies, including Singtel, about seeking one of Singapore's planned virtual bank licences. Sources say the bank could take a minority stake in a virtual banking joint venture.



PHOTO: BADMINTONPHOTO



World No. 34, Singaporean Loh Kean Yew (above), delivered a come-from-behind victory against France's Thomas Rouxel to advance to the third round of Badminton's World Championships in Switzerland yesterday. He faces second-ranked Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei next.

Leading 1980s television actresses Chen Bifeng, Zeng Huifen and Ye Sumei were among those who paid their last respects to veteran local actor Bai Yan, who died early on Monday. All three were his goddaughters.

VIDEO

PODCAST

Bookmark This

