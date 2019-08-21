The Indonesian authorities yesterday searched for more than 250 inmates in the city of Sorong, West Papua province, who escaped from a prison that was set ablaze during riots on Monday. Meanwhile, in the provincial capital Manokwari, fresh protests broke out amid anger over the detention of dozens of Papuan students last week.

Protesters dismissed Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam's offer to start a dialogue as a "trap" yesterday, eclipsing hopes that the peaceful protests at the weekend might prove a turning point after weeks of unrest.

The Government is aware of business cost pressures posed by an upcoming hike in Central Provident Fund (CPF) contribution rates for older workers, as well as a rise in the retirement and re-employment ages, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said yesterday while speaking on the sidelines of a visit to a wholesale distributor.

President Rodrigo Duterte said yesterday that the Philippines will require foreign ships to seek clearance before passing through the country's waters or risk facing an "unfriendly" reception. The move comes amid a row between Manila and Beijing over the passage of Chinese warships through Philippine waters.

Iceland Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir has called for greater action on climate change as she bid farewell to the Ok glacier, which is on a mountaintop in western Iceland. The ice field that covered the mountain in 1900 has now been replaced by a crater lake.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said there are no plans for now to extend to the private sector a scheme where the Government helps freelancers to make small, regular contributions to Medisave accounts instead of a yearly lump sum.

A businessman told a court that he felt "cheated" when he found out that his former mistress had changed the terms of their loan agreement. But Ms Angelina Jiang's lawyer pointed out that Mr Toh Eng Tiah, who is suing her for the return of $2 million, continued to send her sexually intimate messages even after he had purportedly found out he had been cheated.

Local logistics start-up UrbanFox is setting up in Vietnam and Malaysia as the first two markets in its regional expansion. The firm, which was acquired by Keppel Logistics in 2016, helps companies manage their logistics, sell on online marketplaces and deliver their products.

Unseeded Loh Kean Yew upset India's Sameer Verma, the 10th seed, in the first round of the World Badminton Championships in Basel on Monday. The Singaporean, ranked 34th in the world, will face 52nd ranked Frenchman Thomas Rouxel in the round of 32.

A Vietnamese movie well received overseas has been yanked out of cinemas in its home country. Titled The Third Wife, it is about a young girl who becomes the third wife of a landowner in 19th-century Vietnam. But audiences at home are shocked that the third wife is played by Nguyen Phuong Tra My, who was then only 13.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Boxing pro swings on

Follow the journey of boxer Muhamad Ridhwan, from being Singapore's leading professional boxing champion to hitting rock bottom when his coach and manager left. http://str.sg/proboxer

VIDEO

Summer in Finland

Here is how to spend long, languid days in Rovaniemi, Finland, petting reindeer, visiting Santa Claus' office and riding a cart, pulled by huskies, through the forest. http://str.sg/finland