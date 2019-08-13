1 Floods in Indochina

Storms lashing Indochina have triggered floods and massive landslides in several locations, displacing hundreds of thousands and killing 57 in southern Myanmar. In Cambodia, floods in a coastal province led to a sinkhole on a highway that left three dead, while floods in Vietnam caused some US$4 million (S$5.6 million) in damage.

2 Protests ground HK flights

Thousands of protesters yesterday caused Hong Kong's airport to shut down and around 200 flights out of Hong Kong to be cancelled. As the city goes into a 10th week of demonstrations, the government is warning that the disruptions could have a severe economic impact.

3 Search for kayakers widens

The Malaysian authorities ramped up their search efforts for the two missing Singaporean kayakers yesterday, as relatives refused to give up hope. The authorities said they have deployed more aircraft and almost doubled the size of the search area.

4 Sea winds of change

Indonesian resort islands Batam and Bintan are booming with new developments, but time seems to have stood still on surrounding smaller islands where there are no buses, cars or even streetside stores. All that is set to change when construction on a 7km sea bridge linking both islands - and passing through Tanjung Sauh and Buau - begins next year.

5 Compassion for mentally ill

When mental illness cannot be treated with medication or therapy, that is where kindness and compassion should step in, says Professor Chong Siow Ann from the Institute of Mental Health.

6 Youth planning green rally

About 15 young activists in Singapore are organising a climate action rally on Sept 21, in line with the global youth movement inspired by Swedish teen climate champion Greta Thunberg. A permit for the event has been sought and approved by the National Parks Board, which manages Hong Lim Park.

7 MOE replies to PSLE petition

An online petition has called for a change to the way the new PSLE scoring system will be applied to children exempted from studying mother tongue languages. The Ministry of Education, responding to the petition yesterday, explained the new scores and said its rationale is grounded in its educational philosophy of underscoring the importance of studying the mother tongue languages.

Goldman Sachs has cut its United States growth forecast, as the ongoing US-China trade war triggers recession fears. It said it no longer expects a trade deal before the US presidential election next year as threatened new tariffs take effect.

9 Bronze for tchoukball sides

Team Singapore's tchoukball players took home two bronze medals in the men's and women's team events at the World Tchoukball Championships in Negeri Sembilan on Sunday. The players had to self-fund and crowdfund for their campaign, forking out $600 each to cover the costs of the tournament.

Artists and academics explore national identity through space and architecture at the LumiNation festival at The Arts House, which runs from Thursday to Sunday. The festival will include a talk on casinos, and an exhibition on photos, past and present, at theme park Haw Par Villa.

VIDEO

A leader in Kobe beef

Wagyumafia co-founder Hisato Hamada is a university dropout who hit rock bottom - professionally and personally - before bouncing back to become one of the most high-profile players in the Kobe beef industry. http://str.sg/wagyumafia

VIDEO

GrabFood rider for a day

As a food deliveryman, Straits Times correspondent John Lui learnt to deal with food leaks and other bugbears of the job - but also how it feels good to make hungry people happy. http://str.sg/GrabFoodJohn