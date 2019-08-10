1 Khmer Rouge leader dies

Hundreds of relatives and former comrades yesterday attended the funeral of Nuon Chea, the chief ideologue of Cambodia's brutal Khmer Rouge regime. Known as "Brother No. 2", he was once the most trusted deputy of regime leader Pol Pot. Nuon Chea died in hospital on Sunday at age 93.

2 Typhoon heading for China

Typhoon Lekima, which has forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights and prompted school closures in Taiwan, was expected to hit China's Zhejiang province today. China's National Meteorological Centre yesterday issued a red alert for the typhoon along its coastal areas.

3 KL to build new national car

Malaysia will produce a new national car, International Trade and Industry Minister Darell Leiking announced yesterday. The first model prototype of the car, likely to be a hybrid sedan, will be released as early as March next year, with the launch of the first model a year later.

4 Terror alert in Philippines

At least two terrorists from Sri Lanka have sneaked into the Philippines to train local militants on making bombs and attacking churches and other soft targets. Both are on a watch list from the Manila International Airport Authority, with one of them said to have ties with the Sri Lankan terror group accused of carrying out the Easter Sunday attacks in April.

5 History in poetry

Poet and playwright Robert Yeo recollects how he and veteran local poet Edwin Thumboo witnessed Singapore's separation from Malaysia in 1965 through their writing.

6 Calls for jobs scheme review

Calls are being made to review the definition of disability under the Special Employment Credit scheme. While companies can receive a subsidy of about $200 for every person with a disability hired, those with a mental health condition, such as bipolar disorder or schizophrenia, are not included in the scheme.

7 National Day baby

From now on, Aug 9 will not just mean National Day in the Ong household. For Mr Dan Ong and his wife Sue, it will also be the birthday of their seventh child. The couple welcomed the newest addition to their family, Megan, just after 8am yesterday at the KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

8 Trade war fears hit markets

Most South-east Asian stock markets slipped yesterday, with Thailand losing the most, due to fresh fears over the trade war. Meanwhile, China stocks fell victim to another round of selling.

9 Blues must fill Hazard void

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will have an uphill task filling the boots of Eden Hazard, according to columnist Richard Jolly. The Blues legend may have the likes of Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Ross Barkley at his disposal, but none is as prolific and inventive as the new Real Madrid player.

10 HK shuns Golden Horse

The Golden Horse Awards, considered the Oscars for Chinese-language movies, has suffered another blow with backers of Hong Kong movies reportedly giving the Nov 23 event a miss to avoid upsetting the Chinese authorities.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Putting skills to the test

Students Jerome Lim, 20, and Vanessa Kow, 19, will represent Singapore at the international WorldSkills competition, dubbed the "Olympics of Skills", held in Kazan, Russia. They will compete in the cooking and beauty therapy categories, respectively. http://str.sg/worldskills

WEB SPECIAL

Climate change report

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's report on land use points to an urgent need to reform the way food is grown. Here are some key findings. http://str.sg/ov9c